Arsenal Battle Back To Hold Liverpool As Man United, Chelsea Fall Short

Arsenal clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Premier League champions Liverpool in a pulsating encounter on Sunday.

Despite Liverpool already securing the title, Arsenal’s quest for a top-four finish kept their intensity high. Early strikes from Cody Gakpo and Luiz Diaz in the first half put Liverpool firmly in control and hinted at another victory for the Reds.

However, Arsenal responded in the second half, with Gabriel Martinelli reducing the deficit before Mikel Merino equalised. The match ended 2-2 after both sides exchanged spells of dominance in a game brimming with drama.

Merino’s late dismissal added tension to the closing minutes, but the Gunners held firm to claim a valuable point in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s hopes of a top-five finish took a significant blow following a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United. The Blues were reduced to 10 men after Nicholas Jackson received a straight red card for elbowing an opponent, compounding their woes.

Manchester United also endured a disappointing outing, falling 2-0 at home to West Ham United, while their upcoming Europa League final opponents Tottenham Hotspur were beaten by the same scoreline at Crystal Palace.

Full results from Sunday’s Premier League fixtures: