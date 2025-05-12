AMVCA11: Full List Of Winners And What It Means For African Cinema

The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held in Lagos was nothing short of iconic—a true celebration of the excellence, diversity, and vibrancy that defines African film and television.

Since its inception in 2013, the AMVCA has steadily grown into a powerful platform, honoring both on-screen talent and behind-the-scenes creatives. Organized by MultiChoice through its Africa Magic channels, the annual event recognizes the best in African storytelling, and this year’s edition reaffirmed the richness of the continent’s cinematic culture.

From emotional wins to groundbreaking debuts, the 2025 AMVCAs (tagged #AMVCA11) celebrated exceptional talent across diverse regions, genres, and languages. Below is a compiled list of the winners and the significance of their achievements in pushing African cinema forward.

Major Acting Categories

Best Lead Actor: Femi Adebayo (Seven Doors)

(Seven Doors) Femi Adebayo delivered a commanding performance in Seven Doors, a gripping drama that explores mystery, trauma, and redemption. His portrayal not only earned him the night’s top male acting prize but also further solidified his legendary status in Nollywood.

Best Lead Actress: Chioma Chukwuka (Seven Doors)

(Seven Doors) Although she wasn’t present to receive her award in person—Femi Adebayo did so on her behalf—Chioma Chukwuka’s performance as the emotionally complex female lead in Seven Doors captivated audiences and critics alike. This win marks a triumphant return for one of Nollywood’s most respected actresses.

Best Supporting Actor: Gabriel Afolayan (Inside Life)

(Inside Life) Known for his versatility, Gabriel Afolayan’s award-winning performance in Inside Life (produced by Clarence Peters) added depth to the series’ narrative and highlighted his strong grasp of character interpretation.

Best Supporting Actress: Mercy Aigbe (Farmer’s Bride)

(Farmer’s Bride) Mercy Aigbe’s nuanced role in Farmer’s Bride resonated deeply with viewers, earning her one of the most competitive categories of the night. Her portrayal tackled social themes around rural marriage traditions and personal agency.

Celebrating Directing and Production Excellence

Best Director: Awam Amkpa (The Man Died)

(The Man Died) Awam Amkpa’s direction of The Man Died, an adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s prison memoir, was both artistic and political. His vision brought literary brilliance to the screen, making it one of the night’s most acclaimed projects.

Best Movie: Freedom Way

Produced by Blessing Uzzi, Freedom Way tackled issues around migration, class struggle, and survival in Lagos. It was praised for its realism, screenplay, and cultural relevance.

Best Scripted Series: Inside Life (Clarence Peters)

(Clarence Peters) Clarence Peters, renowned for his music videos, brought his unique visual flair to Inside Life, winning Best Scripted Series. The series blends suspense and urban drama, shedding light on the lives of young Nigerians navigating adulthood.

Writing and Storytelling Excellence

Best Writing (Movie): Blessing Uzzi (Freedom Way)

(Freedom Way) Uzzi doubled as both producer and writer, using the script of Freedom Way to shine a light on urban hardships with empathy and authenticity.

Best Writing in a TV Series: Abel Mutua Musyoka

Musyoka, a prominent Kenyan filmmaker, showcased the power of episodic storytelling. His award reflected East Africa’s growing presence in the continental film scene.

Technical and Artistic Recognition

Best Cinematography: Leo Purman (The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos)

(The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos) The visual storytelling in this fantastical drama was groundbreaking. Purman’s use of lighting, framing, and camera movement helped immerse audiences in a mythical Lagos.

Best Editing: Tongai Furusa (Inkabi)

(Inkabi) Furusa’s editing work contributed to the rhythm and emotional intensity of Inkabi, a Southern African crime drama.

Best Sound Design: Michael Botha, Olaosebikan Okonrende & Dil Chike Ajufo (Suspicion)

(Suspicion) The sound team behind Suspicion created a gripping soundscape that elevated the suspense, earning them well-deserved recognition.

Best Score/Music: Tolu Obanro (Seven Doors)

(Seven Doors) Obanro’s haunting score for Seven Doors accentuated the film’s emotional gravitas, blending traditional African instruments with orchestral elements.

Best Makeup: Hakeem Onilogbo (Lisabi: The Uprising)

(Lisabi: The Uprising) Known for his special effects prowess, Onilogbo’s work in Lisabi: The Uprising helped recreate historical settings with impressive realism.

Best Costume Design: Adedamola Adeyemi (Christmas in Lagos)

(Christmas in Lagos) Adeyemi brought festive sparkle and cultural flair to this holiday film, making the characters and scenes visually resonant.

Best Art Direction: Soliu Badu Noutical & Ayanmo Yakub (Lisabi: The Uprising)

(Lisabi: The Uprising) Their creative set designs transported viewers to 19th-century Yoruba land, enriching the narrative with historical accuracy.

Indigenous Language & Regional Diversity

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa): Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji

This husband-and-wife duo delivered heartfelt performances in a Yoruba-language production, celebrating native tongues in mainstream media.

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa): Abel Mutua Musyoka

This is Musyoka’s second win of the night, underscoring his storytelling mastery in Swahili and his impact on Kenya’s entertainment industry.

Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa): Cosmas Ng’andwe

Ng’andwe’s award highlights the rise of local language productions in Southern Africa, signaling a shift towards authenticity in storytelling.

Best Indigenous M-Net Original: Zi M Uzo

This series explored themes of identity and tradition within Igbo culture, demonstrating the richness of indigenous narratives.

Television and Digital Innovation

Best Scripted M-Net Original: Chinenye Nworah & Taiwo Adebayo (My Fairytale Wedding)

(My Fairytale Wedding) A heartwarming tale of love, tradition, and family expectations, My Fairytale Wedding struck a chord with audiences across Africa.

Best Unscripted M-Net Original: Kassim Sulaiman & Anneke De Ridder (Nigerian Idol)

(Nigerian Idol) Nigerian Idol’s production team was honored for revamping the format with cultural relevance, youth engagement, and top-tier production quality.

Best Unscripted Series: Kefa Igilo & Jerryson Onasaa (Wa Milele?)

(Wa Milele?) This East African reality series explored cultural rites and was praised for its educational value and authenticity.

Best Short Film: Jide Jblaze Oyegbile

A rising talent, Oyegbile’s win in the short film category proves the value of concise, impactful storytelling.

Best Digital Content Creator: Iyo Prosper Adokiye (We Listen, We Don’t Judge – Bible Edition)

(We Listen, We Don’t Judge – Bible Edition) Adokiye’s content blends faith, humor, and relatability, showing how digital platforms can be used for both inspiration and entertainment.

Best Documentary: Ifeoluwa Fatogun & Ebi Atawodi (Dundun)

(Dundun) Dundun is a celebration of African food culture and entrepreneurship, shedding light on the socio-economic impact of local delicacies.

Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Film: Olamide Glover & Morenikeji Uka (Everything Light Touches)

(Everything Light Touches) This award celebrates emerging filmmakers and affirms the impact of the MultiChoice Talent Factory as a hub for nurturing new creatives.

Special Recognition Awards

Trailblazer Award: Kayode Kasum

A creative force behind films like Sugar Rush and Oga Bolaji, Kasum has continued to redefine urban Nollywood. The Trailblazer Award recognizes his contributions to the new wave of African cinema.

Lifetime Achievement Awards: Sani Mu’azu and Nkem Owoh

These veterans were honored for their decades-long impact. Sani Mu’azu’s work in Hausa cinema and Nkem Owoh’s legendary comic roles have shaped Nollywood’s identity.

The Bigger Picture

The AMVCA isn’t just a night of glitz and glamor—it is a cultural barometer for the evolving African entertainment landscape. By honoring both mainstream and regional filmmakers, the awards are bridging linguistic, geographic, and generational gaps.

From the rise of Swahili and Yoruba language productions to the increased quality of digital content and technical direction, the 11th AMVCA reflects an industry in bloom. Nollywood remains at the forefront, but the pan-African focus ensures a more inclusive cinematic future.

In an era where African stories are finding global stages—on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and cinema circuits—the AMVCA serves as a local acknowledgment and encouragement for creatives telling our stories, our way.

Conclusion

The 2025 edition of the AMVCA was a landmark event, celebrating pioneers and newcomers, mainstream icons and independent trailblazers. It affirmed that African cinema is not just thriving but transforming, with bold voices, rich languages, and dynamic narratives. As the curtain falls on this year’s awards, one thing is clear: the future of African storytelling is luminous.