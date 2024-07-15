Argentina Defeats Colombia 1-0 To Win Copa America Final

At Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America championship thanks to a goal by Lautaro Martinez in extra time.

Martinez scored his fifth goal of the tournament with a superb finish to salvage a bad game that had been plagued by security and crowd problems, necessitating an 82-minute stoppage. After winning the Copa in 2021 and the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, Argentina has won three major tournament titles in a row.

Before the festivities began, though, there were tears. Argentina’s captain, Lionel Messi, was hurt in the 66th minute and spent the remainder of the match inconsolable on the sidelines. Angel Di Maria also had an emotional sendoff in his last game for the national team.

For Colombia, whose only title came in the 2001 Copa America, it was a disappointing night when little seemed to work for Nestor Lorenzo’s team. There was chaos around entry to the stadium for fans, with organisers blaming supporters for trying to enter without tickets while fans blamed the lack of an efficient entry system to the venue.

The scenes were alarming, with some fans needing medical attention for heat exhaustion, but after the decision to suddenly throw open the gates with no checks on those entering, the situation was largely resolved, and the game finally went ahead.

Colombia’s Jhon Corboba hit the bottom of the post with a speculative shot in the seventh minute, but neither side was able to find their flow in the early stages.

Di Maria found Messi in the 20th minute with a low ball into the box, and Messi’s left-foot shot was saved by Colombian keeper Camilo Vargas. Colombia had looked more lively in the opening period, and they went close in the 33rd minute when Jefferson Lerma tried his luck from 25 yards out and his low drive forced Emiliano Martinez into a diving save.

There was concern for Messi in the 36th minute when he dribbled to the byline but was halted by a sliding challenge from Santiago Arias, which was ruled fair, leaving the Argentine captain needing treatment.

Messi, who now plays his club football in Miami, then curled a free-kick in from the left flank, but Nicolas Tagliafico’s header was just off target. It had been a disappointing first half, and it didn’t improve much after the break, when the fans had at least received some entertainment from Colombian singer Shakira.

Argentina failed to deal with a James Rodriguez corner, and the ball looped to Davinson Sanchez, but he was unable to keep down his header, which floated over the bar.

There was finally some of the expected quality when Di Maria produced one of his trademark runs in from the left and forced Vargas into action, the Colombian keeper turning the ball wide of the post.

Then came a major blow for Argentine hopes when Messi went down without contact as he ran in midfield, and clearly in pain, he went off to be replaced by Nicolas Gonzalez in the 66th minute.

It was too much for Messi in what may have been his last major tournament, as he sat in tears on the bench, unable to hold back his emotions.

The Argentine fans thought they had grabbed a winner in the 75th minute when Tagliafico found Gonzalez in the box, who beat Vargas with a low drive, but the effort was ruled out for offside. Little changed in extra-time with a half-chance from Miguel Borja after a flick from Jorge Carrascal, but the game was settled by a worthy winner.

Leandro Paredes won the ball in midfield for Argentina with a perfectly timed tackle and found Giovani Lo Celso, whose first pass was perfect for the on-running Martinez, who confidently fired home the winner.