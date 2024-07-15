Spain Edge Past England To Win Euro 2024

To win the Euro 2024 title, the Spanish national team overcame the Three Lions of England 2-1 on Sunday night. With a goal in the 86th minute, Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain won the trophy for a record-tying fourth time.

In Berlin, Germany, Nico Williams had given Spain the lead earlier in the second half, while Cole Palmer had equalized for England.

In the meantime, Dani Olmo ultimately sealed the trophy for the Spanish squad by foiling Marc Guehi’s last-minute attempt to equalize for the Three Lions.

They had previously won in 1964, 2008, and 2012; the latter two crowns came just after their victory in the 2010 World Cup, which took place during the heyday of Andres Iniesta, Xabi Alonso, and Xavi Hernandez.

With England’s failure to clinch the Euro 2024 cup, they set a record as the first side ever to lose back-to-back Euro finals after losing on penalties to Italy three years ago.

The English national team has yet to claim an international title since the 1966 World Cup victory.