APWEN: 10 Girls Receive Scholarship In Bauchi

He added that the little girls would be fit for engineering courses, noting that APWEN was committed to catching them young. He also stated that through the programme, the northeast would provide many female engineers in the next 20 years.

While noting that the programme would really assist the girl child, he stressed that pencils, bicycle, cars airplane and other machines were invented by sciences. He promised that APWEN would continue to enjoy the support of NNPC, especially in the area of promoting girl-child education to study sciences.

He also commended the President of APWEN, Mrs. Felicia Agubata, for choosing the primary school in Misau for the take of the project in Nigeria.

The APWEN president said she was in Misau to encourage girl-child and demystify subjects that would lead them into reading sciences and engineering.

“Because ‎of this reason, APWEN is constructing a model science laboratory, which comprises of science laboratory, computer room and fully equipped library. There would also be in it, science books and other tools needed to guide the young girls.”