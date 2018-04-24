APWEN: 10 Girls Receive Scholarship In Bauchi

APWEN: 10 Girls Receive Scholarship In Bauchi

- April 24, 2018
The NNPC Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru in Misau, Bauchi State, disclosed this at the commencement of APWEN programme; invent it and build for pupils under the age of ten years.Baru said the girl-child needs to be encouraged to study engineering and technology in the universities to provide solutions to the people’s problems. He groaned that in the whole of the North East, only few girls study engineering because they see it as only male profession.

He added that the little girls would be fit for engineering courses, noting that APWEN was committed to catching them young. He also stated that through the programme, the northeast would provide many female engineers in the next 20 years.

While noting that the programme would really assist the girl child, he stressed that pencils, bicycle, cars airplane and other machines were invented by sciences. He promised that APWEN would continue to enjoy the support of NNPC, especially in the area of promoting girl-child education to study sciences.

He also commended the President of APWEN, Mrs. Felicia Agubata, for choosing the primary school in Misau for the take of the project in Nigeria.

The APWEN president said she was in Misau to encourage girl-child and demystify subjects that would lead them into reading sciences and engineering.

“Because ‎of this reason, APWEN is constructing a model science laboratory, which comprises of science laboratory, computer room and fully equipped library. There would also be in it, science books and other tools needed to guide the young girls.”

