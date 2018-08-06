APC Plots to Oust Saraki from Senate Presidency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will ensure that the Senate President Bukola Saraki does not return to his seat by using its majority in the Senate to remove him.

It however said it would not be a part of any illegal plot to unseat the senate president as was being alleged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

In a statement issued by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, APC said it would encourage its lawmakers to use their numerical strength to remove the senate president following the rule of law and due process.

“The hierarchy of the APC have no business spending money to impeach these people because APC still commands the majority in both houses.

Since Saraki has gone back to where he came from, he can not preside over majority APC lawmakers. Therefore we will use our numerical strength to remove him following the rule of law.

“So let the PDP propaganda machine continue to raise false alarm. we will remain focused and ensure that President Buhari is not distracted by challatans. Very soon we shall separate the men from the boys,” it said.

Regarding the claim by R-APC Spokesman, Kaseem Afegbua that APC leadership and officials of the Federal Government were plotting to use illegal means to forcefully re-open the Senate chambers, the party accused opposition of merely weeping up sentiments.

“Afegbua and his cohorts are trying to elicit sentiment and to make futile attempt to dent the integrity of the APC led government.

“The reason why most of them are defecting is because the President Buhari led administration is not sharing money which is the PDP philosophy. So this administration can not inject tax payers money into impeaching the President of the senate or the Speaker of the House of Representatives,” it said.

It said it believed that the APC lawmakers know their rules and that they will apply it accordingly.