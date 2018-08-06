Nigerian B2B Venture Builder Zone Tech Park Launches in Lagos

Tech Zone Park offers a catalog of value added business propositions

– Open to startups at all stages in their life cycle, from those that are a great idea on paper to those with customers already on-board

-As a co-working space, it is free for startups which are not charged for access to the tech hub’s multitude of services and advisers

-Zone Tech Park plugs its startups into a network of more than 400 corporations, giving them direct access to market, helping them to avoid bottlenecks, strike deals faster and scale quicker.

-The model also supports its startups in preparing for funding rounds by giving access to a network of potential investors, accelerators programs and ecosystem architects and

-An experienced in-house engineering team of 20+ software development and designers and entire finance, legal, marketing, sales and fundraising teams, all experts in their respective fields are ready to start work with Zone Tech’s startups.

The Zone Tech Park, a venture for startups that has been established to turn great ideas into products and services quickly, efficiently and profitably, has been unveiled.

Located along the Gbagada Expressway in Lagos, the tech park is the brainchild of Bolaji Olatunji, a serial entrepreneur and Founder and CEO of the WorkPlace Group, a HR company.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of the Park, Toro Orero, disclosed that so far $6.5million has been invested in the Zone Tech Park. According to him, the investment was majorly used to build the infrastructure and the environment needed to help African startups scale and compete globally.

Meanwhile, speaking about the idea behind the establishment of the Zone Tech Park, Bolaji Olagunju, said the African startups are faced with significant challenges that hinder their growth.

Olagunju, a serial entrepreneur, believes Zone Tech Park will change the status quote and help individuals and their businesses to realize their full potential through education, venture building and strategic enterprise support.

He highlighted the unique prepositions of Zone Tech Park to include; it is a co-working space, which is free for startups, it plug its startups to a network of over 400 corporations and also gives access to a network of potential investors, accelerator programs and ecosystem architects.

Already, as part of its pilot program, two products have been built. They are Peerless, a learning management system that already has 10,000+ users and revenues of US$100,000; and Outwork, a staff on demand solution with 7,000+ users.