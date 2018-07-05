Another Fuel Laden Tanker Causes Fright in Lagos

Quick response from the Police, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and the Lagos Neighbourhood Service Corps helped to avert the repetition of the Otedola Bridge inferno at the Iyana-ipaja area of Lagos on Wednesday.

The 33,000-PMS carrier was spilling its content at Moshalashi Bus Stop but a swift response from emergency service stopped the tanker from exploding.

According to a witness, the leaking tanker was spotted by policemen monitoring traffic at Moshalashi, who then alerted LASEMA and other emergency service teams.

Routes leading to the scene of the spill have since been cordoned off, with traffic diverted to other routes.