Anambra Guber: Obiano Wins In All 21 LGAs

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has won the four remaining local governments in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election released by INEC on Sunday, November, 19, in Awka.

With the declaration of results from the remaining 4 LGAs, APGA, whose candidate in the elction is incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, has swept the entire 21 LGAs in the state according to results declared at the collation centre.

The last local government areas won by the party are:

Anambra West

APGA 8,152

APC 4,261

PDP 1,578

Nnewi South

APGA 10,465

APC 2,765

PDP 3,255

Nnewi North

APGA 10,845

APC 3,616

PDP 4,157

Idemili South

APGA 12,180

APC 4,632

PDP 2,767

Earlier results declared are as follows:

Awka South Local Government

APGA 18,957

APC 6,167

PDP 5,354.

Njikoka Local Government

APGA 16,944

APC 5,756

PDP 3,477

Dunukofia Local Government

APGA 8,575

APC 7,016

PDP 1,530

Anyamelum Local Government

APGA 14,593

APC 5,413

PDP 2,323

Anaocha Local Government

APGA 11,237

APC 5,297

PDP 6,544.

Orumba South Local Government APGA 8,125

APC 3,802

PDP 2,412

Ekwusigo Local Government

APGA 8,595

APC 5, 412

PDP 3,856

Aguata Local Government

APGA 13,167

APC 5,807

PDP 4,073

Omitsha North Local Government APGA 10,138

APC 3,802

PDP 4,143

Ogbaru:

APGA 6,615

APC 3,415

PDP 4,416

Orumba North:

APGA 8,766

APC 3,551

PDP 3,865

Awka North:

APGA 7,164

APC 3,727

PDP 3,347

Onitsha South:

APGA 7,082

APC 2,012

PDP 3,423

Oyi:

APGA 11,840

APC 5,085

PDP 1,296

Ihiala:

APGA 14,379

APC 7,894

PDP 4,706

Anambra East,(Home of incumbent governor:

APGA 20,510

APC 5,248

PDP 1,132

The result sheet shows a landslide victory by governor Willie Obiano who defeated all his contenders in their Local Government Areas.

However, the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to officially announce the winner as at the time of this report.