Mediacraft’s Amina Omoike Named Among Industry’s Top 50 Women In 2025

Mediacraft Associates, a leading PR and integrated marketing agency, has announced that Amina Omoike, Senior Manager and Group Head of Media Services, has been named one of The Industry’s Top 50 Women in 2025. The recognition comes under the Industry Changemakers Awards, with the grand unveiling set for Friday, December 12, in Lagos.

The awards highlight women making significant impact across business, entrepreneurship, PR, sustainability, finance, tourism, culture, and governance. Amina was recognized for her leadership, dedication, and influence in Nigeria’s PR and media sector.

John Ehiguese, CEO of Mediacraft Associates, said: “We are proud to see Amina receive this recognition. Her strategic insight and dedication have shaped our media services and inspired the wider communications community.”

Amina described the recognition as a “team achievement,” adding: “This milestone reflects the collective effort of our talented team at Mediacraft and our shared commitment to telling meaningful stories.”

Since joining Mediacraft in 2018, Amina has managed media relations for major clients including Stanbic IBTC, Interswitch, Verve, Quickteller, Olam Agri, Crown Flour Mills, ICAEW, Truecaller, Pfizer, and Sanofi. Prior to Mediacraft, she was an award-winning journalist with expertise in brand, marketing, and lifestyle reporting.

The Industry Changemakers Awards, powered by The Industry Women Conference (TinW), celebrates women driving progress in PR and across Nigerian business sectors. According to convener Goddie Ofose, the Top 50 list was curated by the newspaper’s editorial team alongside select brand marketing editors.

Amina now joins 49 other women leaders shaping business, communications, culture, and governance in Nigeria.