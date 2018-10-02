Ambode’s Commissioner Kehinde Bamigbetan Withdraws Support for Incumbent Governor

Lagos state commissioner for information and strategy Kehinde Bamigbetan has renounced his support for governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his opponent Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the ruling All Progressives Congress governorship ticket.

Bamigbetan, who was the special adviser to Ambode on community relation and communications before being appointed a commissioner, is a well-known grassroots politician with thousands of supporters.

Recall Bamigbetan wrote Ambode’s statement of declaration for the direct primary election of the party amidst speculations the party structure in the state had turned their back at Ambode’s second term bid.

However, Bamigbetan declared total support for Sanwo-Olu at his Ejigbo residence, Lagos Mainland, 24hours before the primary election on Monday, October 1, 2018, in front of party leaders, members and other stakeholders.

The commissioner’s move was in connection with the resolution of the party leaders to adopt Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is a former commissioner as the APC flag bearer for the Lagos State gubernatorial election in 2019.

Bamigbetan urged party leaders and members in Oshodi-Isolo that Sanwo-Olu must get 100 per cent votes during the party’s gubernatorial primary election holding today, Tuesday, October 2, 2018, across the state.

He stated that his action was in alignment with the decision of the party leaders and the directive of the party National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Commissioner ordered the party leaders under his ward to mobilize the entire members of APC in Oshodi-Isolo and Ejigbo to cast vote for Sanwo-Olu.

He reiterated that his loyalty remained for the party National Leader, Bola Tinubu, and the party as a whole, saying he could not do anything contrary to the party’s directive at this point in time.

While the primary elections were ongoing in the state today, some results that have been announced include Bamigbetan’s Ejigbo WardF5 which Sanwo-Olu won by 14,490 votes to 0 votes to Ambode.