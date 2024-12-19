AMAS FOUNDATION HOSTS A GLORIOUS PRAISE NIGHT: DECLARING HIS GLORY

The Amas Foundation held a spectacular all-night Praise Night on Friday, December 13, 2024, into the early hours of Saturday, December 14, 2024. Themed “Declaring His Glory”, drawn from Psalms 19:1, the event was a heartfelt call to worship and an unforgettable celebration of God’s majesty.

Hosted by the esteemed Chairman of the Amas Foundation, Ambassador Abidemi Oluwagbemiga Sonoiki, FCIB, the Praise Night attracted a vibrant crowd of believers and worshippers from diverse walks of life to Habor Point Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos. The night resonated with deep devotion and passionate adoration as voices united to glorify God in an atmosphere of divine presence.

The event showcased powerful ministrations by some of Nigeria’s most renowned gospel artists, including Evangelist Tope Alabi, Bidemi Olaoba, Olajumoke Opemuti, Segun Aeretivity, Olaoluwa Praize and Yemi Ocean, Bisi Aluko, Bois Olorun, Alabi Mary, Harmony brass brand, the Ore Ofe C&S Church Choir, Sax Priest and Dynamic crew, Daniel G Praise, BJ sax, Ayomiku Alabi and many others. Each ministration added a unique spiritual dimension, leaving attendees moved, uplifted, and inspired.

In her opening address, Mother Victoria A. Oloruntegbe, the Chairman of the Praise Night Technical Committee, emphasized the significance of gathering to worship God, setting the tone for the night. She began with a heartfelt call to worship, saying:

“Tonight, we gather to declare the glory of our King. As the heavens declare His handiwork, so must we with our voices, hearts, and lives. Worship is our highest calling, and I pray that this night will be a transformative encounter for everyone present. Let us rejoice and celebrate the One who reigns forever.”

Following her lead, Ambassador Abidemi Oluwagbenga Sonoiki, Chairman of the Amas Foundation, welcomed attendees with gratitude and hope, reflecting on the power of collective praise. He remarked:

“This gathering is not just about music; it is a celebration of God’s enduring faithfulness in our lives. Praise is a bridge that connects our hearts to His throne. Tonight, as we declare His glory, may we experience divine transformation, healing, and renewed strength.”

Adding her voice to the uplifting night, Mrs. Tolu Sonoiki, wife of the Foundation’s Chairman shared her reflections on the spiritual significance of praise. She said:

“Praise is more than just songs—it is a declaration of faith and a weapon of victory. As we worship tonight, I pray that every heart will experience joy, every burden will be lifted, and every life will be overshadowed by God’s undeniable glory.”

The atmosphere at Habor Point Hall was electric as attendees poured their hearts into worship. Songs of adoration filled the air, punctuated by the powerful ministrations of the guest artists who led the congregation in high praise and deep worship. Dancing, singing, and heartfelt prayers created a sense of unity and spiritual rejuvenation.

Each minister brought their unique anointing, from the soulful tunes of Evangelist Tope Alabi to the energetic praise of Bidemi Olaoba and the harmonious renditions by the Ore Ofe C&S Church Choir. The Sax Priest’s captivating instrumental performance added another layer of depth to the experience, drawing attendees into a moment of serene reflection.

With over 1500 guests in attendance, the night concluded with testimonies of breakthroughs, answered prayers, and spiritual renewal, affirming that God’s presence was undeniably felt. Mrs. Tolu Sonoiki delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the efforts of all who contributed to the event’s success and expressing gratitude to God for His faithfulness.

His Eminence, The Spiritual Head of Ore-Ofe Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Senior Special Apostle Emmanuel Omoniyi Owomoyela led the closing prayers, thanking God for His grace and blessings throughout the program. He prayed for the continued success of the Amas Foundation’s mission to inspire hope and deepen faith in the community.