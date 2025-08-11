Amaechi Declares 2027 Presidential Ambition, Confident Of Defeating Tinubu

Former Minister of Transportation and Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has officially declared his intention to run for president in the 2027 elections under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) banner.

Speaking during a live session on X Spaces, Amaechi expressed confidence in his ability to defeat incumbent President Bola Tinubu, citing his deep knowledge of Tinubu’s strengths and weaknesses.

Amaechi highlighted his unblemished record, challenging anyone to prove his involvement in election rigging. He revealed that he consistently declined participation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) election planning committees, due to ethical concerns and awareness of electoral manipulations orchestrated by state governors and government agencies.

He pledged to eradicate electoral malpractice if elected and vowed to redirect funds currently spent on fuel subsidies directly to Nigerians rather than elites.

Amaechi’s announcement has sparked diverse reactions, with questions about his capacity to rally widespread support and how the ADC will respond to his candidacy.

In his remarks, Amaechi also acknowledged Labour Party’s Peter Obi’s victory in Rivers State during the 2023 elections, criticizing INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the worst in the commission’s history for failing to reflect the true results.