Moses Simon Thanks FC Nantes After Emotional Tribute

Paris FC forward Moses Simon expressed heartfelt appreciation to his former club, FC Nantes, after receiving a special tribute during their friendly match on Saturday at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Simon, who enjoyed a successful six-season stint with Nantes before his summer transfer to Paris FC for a reported fee of €7 million, was welcomed back with a guard of honour and presented with a commemorative plaque by the club and its passionate supporters. The match ended in a thrilling 3-2 victory for Paris FC.

This marked Simon’s first return to Nantes since his departure, and the 29-year-old was met with loud applause and cheers from fans and former teammates. The warm reception reflected the strong bond he built during his time at the club.

Sharing his gratitude on social media platform X, Simon wrote, “Thank you for the warm welcome at FC Nantes. Honoured by the tribute and grateful to play again in front of the amazing Nantes fans. It was also special to reunite with my former teammates.”

The emotional homecoming highlighted the respect and admiration Simon earned throughout his tenure at Nantes, where he made significant contributions on the pitch. Now representing newly promoted Paris FC, Simon is looking forward to the new challenges ahead while cherishing the memories and support from his former club.