Empowering Future Leaders: Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation And OGAV Celebrate 11 Years Of GLAM Camp Impact

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation (CEF), in strategic partnership with Ornaments of Grace and Virtue Foundation (OGAV), celebrated the conclusion of the 2025 edition of the GLAM Summer Camp with renewed commitment to empowering the next generation of Nigerian girls.

Held at the Government Senior College, Agege, this year’s camp also marked the eleventh anniversary of OGAV’s flagship initiative, which continues to provide mentorship, leadership development, and educational opportunities for girls across Lagos.

With the theme “I AM A GIRL,” the two-week summer camp brought together 1,000 girls from public schools within Lagos Education District 1. Through a carefully curated programme, the girls were immersed in sessions focused on self-discovery, digital inclusion, health and wellness, financial literacy, and long-term career exploration.

From self-assessment workshops to a dynamic career fair and personalized career pathway passports, the camp was designed to help the girls understand their strengths, set goals, and build the confidence needed to pursue their dreams. At the closing ceremony, Mrs. Helen Egbe, Executive Director, CEF, delivered an inspiring remark highlighting the importance of supporting girls in underserved communities. She emphasized that the foundation’s contributions were more than just gifts, they were investments in future leaders.

“Over the years, we have supported with learning materials, facilitation, and mentorship. But more than that, and this I say with quiet joy, 19 girls who once sat where you sit now are currently on scholarship, through secondary school and up to university level, because of our shared commitment with OGAV,” she revealed.

“Nineteen stories. Nineteen rising stars. Nineteen daughters who will never forget that someone believed in them when it mattered most” she said, as she highlighted further donations from CEF including two branded laptops awarded to outstanding girls for academic excellence, 24 branded school bags, over 1,000 branded jotters and pens, and lunch support for 200 girls throughout the camp.

Mrs. Egbe’s powerful words resonated with the audience: “To be a girl is not just about appearance, it’s about power, purpose, and possibility. At CEF, we are proud to stand behind these girls as they rise and lead.

From left: Mrs. Olubukola Kolade, Founder of OGAV; Mrs. Anuoluwapo Ajayi, Special Guest Speaker; Ms. Kolade Abiola, representing Dr. (Mrs.) Idowu Olufunke Oyetola, Supervisory Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Educational District 1, Agege; Mrs. Mujidat Oladipo, Director of School Social Work Services, representing the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Lagos State; and Mrs. Helen Egbe, Executive Director of Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation.

In her keynote address, Dr. (Mrs.) Idowu Olufunke Oyetola, the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Educational District I, (TG/PS EDD1, AGEGE), represented by Ms. Kolade Abiola, reflected on the ethos behind the GLAM Camp, helping girls make informed career choices while developing character, integrity, and ambition.

On her part, Mrs. Anuoluwapo Ajayi, the Special Guest Speaker, challenged the girls to take ownership of their futures saying “No one owes you anything. It’s up to you to set goals and work hard. With the foundation you’ve gained here, there is no excuse not to soar” while founder of OGAV, Mrs. Olubukola Kolade, offered heartfelt encouragement to the girls urging them to make good use of the training while appreciating CEF for its partnership and commitment to the foundation.

One of the most inspiring moments of the ceremony came from Adeola Bakare, a 2019 GLAM alumna and current Philosophy student at Lagos State University, who shared how OGAV and CEF’s support shaped her journey. “OGAV made me believe that being a girl child is not a mistake, it’s a gift,” she said, recalling how her scholarship opened doors that once seemed closed.

The event was graced by facilitators, educators, and representatives from partner organizations including the Lagos State Social Work Department, Tutor General Office of Education District 1, Rely Supply Ltd, Lotus Bank, UAC Foods, and the Parent Forum of Education District 1.

It ended on a high note with achievement awards and academic bursaries presented to six students for the upcoming 2025/2026 academic year, followed by a spirited student led “Show and Tell” session.

Now in its 11th year, OGAV’s GLAM Summer Camp has remained a beacon of mentorship, character building, and educational support for girls in Lagos State. As both CEF and OGAV look to the future, their partnership continues to serve as a powerful model for how collaborative, sustained investment in girls can shape a stronger, more inclusive society.