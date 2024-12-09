Activist Dele Farotimi Granted N50M Bail In Defamation Case

The Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has granted bail to Dele Farotimi, a lawyer and human rights activist, in the sum of N50 million.

The news was disclosed by Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, via his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday.

“The first hurdle was crossed. #DeleFarotimi was granted bail of N50 million with a surety in like sum, requiring someone with landed property. The case was adjourned to January 29, 2025.”

Farotimi is facing legal action initiated by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola, over allegations of defamation.

The defamation suit stems from comments made by Farotimi, which Babalola claims were damaging to his reputation. Farotimi, known for his outspoken activism and criticism of societal issues, has garnered significant public support, with many seeing the case as a test of free speech and accountability.

The court has adjourned the case to January 29, 2025, for further proceedings.