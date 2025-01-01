Aliyu, Ndace Urge Nigerians To Embrace Unity, Patience, And Agriculture In 2025

Former Niger State Governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace, have called on Nigerians to remain patient with the government as it works to revitalise the nation’s economy.

In separate New Year messages delivered in Minna on Wednesday, the duo encouraged citizens to leverage opportunities provided by the government to engage in farming, ensuring food security for themselves and the nation.

Aliyu urged residents of Niger State to prioritise peace and harmony, highlighting that the state’s progress depends on the strength of its people’s unity. Reflecting on the past year, he said:

“2024 was a year of trials and triumphs, and as we step into 2025, I urge all of us to continue working together towards the development of our great state. Let us not lose sight of our shared aspirations and remain committed to building a brighter future for our children and generations to come.”

Similarly, Ndace called on Nigerians to make 2025 a year of innovation, growth, and unity. He emphasised the need for collective efforts to advance the nation’s development, stating:

“This is the time for Nigerians to work together to make impactful contributions to our nation and the world. Let us approach this year with resilience, hope, and a commitment to progress.”

Both leaders stressed the importance of unity, resilience, and hope as essential principles for overcoming challenges and shaping a prosperous future.