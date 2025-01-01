Governor Zulum Approves N8 Billion For Outstanding Pensions And Gratuities In Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved the disbursement of N8 billion to settle outstanding pensions and gratuities owed to retired primary school teachers and other civil servants in the state.

The governor announced the decision on Wednesday during a meeting at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri. The funds, he stated, would cover liabilities accumulated between 2019 and 2021.

“Since I assumed office in 2019, we have paid approximately N25 billion to clear gratuities for those who have served in both local and state governments,” Zulum said.

He highlighted previous efforts to address the backlog, including the release of N3 billion in June and September 2019 to settle gratuities for 1,684 retirees who exited service between 2013 and 2019. In 2020, over N12 billion was paid to retirees who left service between 2013 and 2017.

Governor Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to clearing all outstanding gratuities and pensions before the conclusion of his tenure in 2027. “Insh’Allah, I will clear all the backlog of gratuities before I leave office in 2027,” he assured.