Aliko Dangote Steps Down As Chairman Of Dangote Sugar After Two Decades Of Leadership

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s wealthiest businessman, has officially stepped down from his position as Chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, drawing the curtain on a 20-year era of transformational leadership. His retirement will take effect on June 16, 2025, heralding a new chapter for the company he helped mould into an industry leader.

Throughout his two-decade tenure, Dangote spearheaded strategic initiatives that reshaped the sugar sector in Nigeria. Among these were Backward Integration Projects rolled out in Adamawa, Taraba, and Nasarawa States, which significantly enhanced the company’s production capacity and fortified its supply chain.

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc acknowledged Dangote’s groundbreaking contributions in an official statement, describing his leadership as central to the company’s strategic development and enduring culture. Under his watch, the company achieved consistent growth, delivering long-term value to shareholders and reinforcing its position at the forefront of Nigeria’s agro-processing industry.

With his exit, the board has announced the appointment of Arnold Ekpe as the incoming Chairman. Ekpe, a veteran in the banking and finance sector, assumes the role as an Independent Non-Executive Director and is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the company’s governance and expansion strategies.

Ekpe’s appointment followed a rigorous selection process by the board and reflects a deliberate effort to position the company for its next growth phase. Known for his deep expertise in corporate leadership and regulatory affairs, Ekpe is tasked with guiding Dangote Sugar Refinery through an evolving macroeconomic and policy landscape.

His leadership is anticipated to build on Dangote’s legacy, with analysts expressing optimism that the company will maintain its upward trajectory under the new chairman. Stakeholders are expected to closely monitor how Ekpe navigates the challenges and opportunities in Nigeria’s competitive sugar market.

As Dangote Sugar transitions into this new era, the focus remains on sustaining its commitment to domestic sugar production and self-sufficiency, aligning with the Federal Government’s goal of reducing import dependency. The company’s ongoing projects and investment strategies are poised to benefit from Ekpe’s extensive experience and strategic acumen.