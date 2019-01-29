Akwa Ibom: NDLEA Arrests 20 Drug Suspects, Recovers 244 PVCs

The Akwa Ibom state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 120 suspects for alleged possession of hard drugs.

They were also caught with Permanent Voters’ Card.

The agency said the arrests were made within a period of five months when it embarked on pre-elections raid operations in the state.

According to a release signed by the State Commander, Mohammed Sokoto and made available to our correspondent in Uyo, some of the suspects were arrested with 51kg of cannabis, 250 grammes of heroin and 17 grammes of cocaine, 500 grammes of tramadol diazepam and polypro.

He said another suspect; Prince Bassey who was also arrested with 244 PVCs has been handed over to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for further investigation.

“The NDLEA, Akwa Ibom State Command embarked on pre-elections raid operations between September 2018 and January 2019. Within the period, 120 suspects have been arrested with 51kg of cannabis, 259 grammes of heroin and 17 grammes of cocaine, 500 grammes of tramadol diazepam and polypro.

“A suspect named Prince Okon Bassey was arrested on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Mbo local government area with 244 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) bearing different identities (the suspect was transferred to INEC for further investigation);

“While one Joy Monday Adams (Miss), a notorious hard drugs dealer in the state was arrested with 239 grammes of heroin and has been charged to court and is currently remanded in person custody for trial this week.

“A total monetary exhibit of N301, 000 was recovered as proceeds from drug sales,” the statement read.