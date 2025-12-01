Akume, Stakeholders Back Emerging Technologies For Africa’s Energy Development At Solewant Summit

Policymakers, energy executives, development partners, and researchers from across Africa and beyond have endorsed emerging technologies as critical to Africa’s energy future at the 9th Solewant Group Africa Energy Summit.

The summit, held from November 27–28, 2025, at the Solewant Industrial Park in Alode-Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was themed “Emerging Technologies and the Future of Sustainable Development in Africa.” It brought together the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, Prof. PLO Lumumba of the Lumumba Foundation, National Assembly members, global energy leaders, Development Financial Institutions (DFIs), and industry stakeholders.

The two-day event featured keynote speeches, technical paper presentations, strategic panel discussions, and roundtable engagements showcasing innovations from oil and gas firms, international and national operators, and EPC companies. Represented by his Special Adviser on Technical Operations, Prof. Benard Bolaji Babatunde, Akume emphasized that Africa must embrace emerging technologies—such as artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, digital monitoring systems, renewable energy innovations, and smart infrastructure—to meet rising energy demand and support sustainable development. He described the summit as a “timely platform” and noted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is strategically positioning Nigeria to lead in technology adoption.

Prof. PLO Lumumba urged participants to scale outcomes across the continent, stressing Africa’s potential to harness these technologies to keep pace with global energy developments. Delegates highlighted the underutilized opportunities in renewable energy, the importance of local content development, and the need for sustainable financing to support industrial growth and energy security. The summit communique called for alignment between academia, industry, and government to produce a skilled workforce, investments in surveillance technologies including drones and advanced monitoring systems to enhance energy security, accessible financing models and incentives to drive innovation in renewable and advanced energy technologies, and review and update of national energy and technology policies to support emerging solutions.

A highlight of the summit was the launch of the Africa Energy Innovative Funding Network (AEIFN), pledging $100 million to support energy sector projects across Africa under the AfCFTA framework. The network aims to facilitate knowledge sharing, investment, and partnerships for technology-driven energy solutions. Commenting on the summit, Solewant Group CEO Solomon Ewanehi said, “The event provides an unparalleled platform for collaboration between policymakers, investors, and innovators to accelerate Africa’s sustainable energy future.”

Solewant Group, a leader in pipeline coating, fabrication, and asset integrity management, showcased its industrial capabilities, including multi-layer pipe-coating plants, steel fabrication facilities, and its newly unveiled state-of-the-art pipe bend and fitting coating factory. Ewanehi reiterated the company’s vision to be a world-class provider of steel pipe and coating services for Africa’s oil, gas, and water sectors. The summit concluded with commitments to advance energy independence, strengthen local content, boost indigenous capacity, and drive innovation-driven growth across the continent.