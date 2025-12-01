GEN Nigeria, Partners Urge Indigenous Enterprises To Embrace New Technology

Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN Nigeria), in collaboration with Fidelity Bank Plc and other organisations, has encouraged young Nigerian entrepreneurs to adopt new technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), in their business operations.

The call was made during the Youth Entrepreneurship Dialogue, themed “Building the Future with AI: Technology, Talent, and Transformational Entrepreneurship”, held as part of the 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) in Lagos.

Dr Olawale Anifowose, Managing Director of GEN Nigeria, highlighted that AI has become essential for local enterprises seeking to enhance productivity, drive innovation, and remain competitive. According to him, AI can help businesses automate routine tasks, personalise customer experiences through data analysis, and enable entrepreneurs to build and scale new products and services more efficiently.

“Adopting AI allows local enterprises to handle repetitive tasks, freeing employees to focus on creative and strategic work, which ultimately boosts productivity,” Anifowose explained. He added that AI adoption can foster innovation and economic growth, giving examples from sectors such as fintech, healthcare, and agriculture, where AI-powered solutions are creating new opportunities for Nigerian entrepreneurs to meet local needs.

Mr Chibuike Aguene, CEO of Bildup AI and guest speaker at the event, cautioned entrepreneurs about the risks of not embracing AI. “We are entering an era of hybrid intelligence, where humans augment their intelligence with AI. Transformational entrepreneurship in this era is about building intelligent systems that can adapt, learn, and evolve in real time,” he said.

Cynthia Ogbonna, Head of Brand Management at Fidelity Bank Plc, explained that partnering with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan-Atlantic University provided an opportunity for like-minded individuals to discuss entrepreneurship, technology, and talent, while also exploring ways to scale enterprises and drive economic growth.

The dialogue emphasised that for Nigerian entrepreneurs, integrating AI and emerging technologies is no longer optional but essential for growth, innovation, and long-term competitiveness.