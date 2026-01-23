Akpabio Heads To Supreme Court In Renewed Legal Battle With Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has taken his legal dispute with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central to the Supreme Court, weeks after publicly announcing the withdrawal of all court cases against her.

Akpabio, who represents Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, had in early January disclosed that he had instructed his lawyers to discontinue several defamation suits filed against Akpoti-Uduaghan and others, citing spiritual reflection following a sermon at a New Year Mass in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at the Sacred Heart Parish, Akpabio said he had instituted nearly nine legal actions against individuals he accused of defaming and slandering him but decided to withdraw them after what he described as a moment of personal conviction.

“I had almost nine cases in court against some individuals who defamed me, who lied against me, who slandered my name. But I listened to the priest and suddenly realised he was talking to me, so I hereby direct my solicitor to withdraw all lawsuits against them,” he had said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had previously accused the Senate President of sexual harassment, an allegation that culminated in her suspension by the Senate and a flurry of legal proceedings, some of which Akpabio claimed he had withdrawn.

However, fresh court documents obtained by journalists on Wednesday show that the Senate President has now approached the apex court, seeking to regularise and sustain his appeal challenging decisions of the lower courts on the suspension.

The documents, marked SC No: SC/CV/1111/2025, Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CV/1107/2025, and Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, indicate that the application was brought pursuant to relevant provisions of the Supreme Court Rules 2024, the Supreme Court Act, and Section 233 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Listed as respondents in the suit are Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, in a judgment delivered on July 4, 2025, had nullified the suspension of the Kogi Central senator, describing it as excessive and unconstitutional. Subsequently, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, struck out motions against Akpabio and ordered him to pay a N100,000 fine to Akpoti-Uduaghan.

At the Supreme Court, Akpabio is seeking an extension of time to apply for leave to appeal on grounds of mixed law and fact, as well as an order deeming his notice of appeal and brief of argument as properly filed.

He contends that the Senate acted within its constitutional powers under Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers the National Assembly to regulate its internal proceedings. Akpabio further argued that the Senate President is not obligated to immediately rule on every point of privilege and that the Senate lawfully activated its disciplinary mechanisms.

In response, Akpoti-Uduaghan has maintained that her suspension was unlawful, unconstitutional, and carried out without affording her a fair hearing, insisting that the Senate failed to comply with its own standing rules.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that her legal team has been duly served with the Supreme Court processes.

The case also features a related contempt issue stemming from a social media post made by Akpoti-Uduaghan while the matter was pending before the court. The Federal High Court had fined her and ordered a public apology, a decision she has also appealed.

Legal analysts say the Supreme Court’s eventual ruling could provide critical guidance on the boundaries of legislative discipline and the extent of judicial oversight over parliamentary affairs.

The renewed legal action comes barely two weeks after Akpabio publicly announced his decision to withdraw all pending cases against his adversaries, signalling a significant reversal in the high-profile dispute.