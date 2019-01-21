Air Peace Wins Independent Awards 2018 Airline of the Year

Major Nigerian carrier, Air Peace has pledged to sustain its high safety standards and would continue to bring Nigeria honour in the global aviation industry.

The airline made the promise after emerging as the airline of the year at Independent Awards 2018, held in Lagos.

Organisers of the awards, Independent Newspapers Limited said the airline was chosen for impacting the aviation industry in many great ways.

In a letter to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, the management of the newspaper said, “The Selection Committee considered how you have redefined flight operations in Nigeria by bringing to bear a regime of safety and comfort for travellers at a phenomenal level.

“Your leadership in the Nigerian aviation industry is loud enough for all to see. For instance, in September 2018, Air Peace signed an agreement with Boeing for the acquisition of 10 new 737 MAX 8 aircraft, making history as the first airline in West Africa to add such airliner to its fleet.

“Besides, your company also set a new record with the acquisition of Boeing 777 aircraft, making you the first and only Nigerian airline to procure and register the brand of airliner in the country. Its arrival, no doubt, has further expanded your service profile to several other countries.

The newspaper noted that since air commenced flight operations, “we observed with satisfaction that your organisation has been able to focus on developing a customer-centric brand personality that speaks to safety, innovation, dynamism, comfort, fun, sincerity, affordability and quality service. These corporate traits have given you a unique identity in the Nigerian aviation industry.”

Meanwhile, Air Peace has dedicated the award to its loyal customers, saying it was grateful for the support given it to excel in its flight operations.

It pledged to sustain the high standards of its flight operations and bring Nigeria honour in the global aviation industry with its planned international flights to Dubai, Sharjah, London, Houston, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg.

The airline commended Independent Newspapers for boldly recognising merit, saying the company had acted consistently with the brand integrity it had been reputed for in the media industry.