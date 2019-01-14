Air Peace Begins Flight to Port Harcourt January 18

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has announced plans to commence daily flights into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Port Harcourt, Rivers, on Jan. 18.

The Corporate Communications Manager of the Airline, Mr Chris Iwarah, made the announcement on Monday in Lagos.

Iwarah said the airline would operate from the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2), Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja into and out of the Port Harcourt NAF Base.

He said the operations would be managed by the carrier’s subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper, as part of its no-city-left behind project, targeted at connecting underserved and unserved domestic and regional routes.

“We are delighted to announce the commencement of our flight operations from the MMA2, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja to the Nigerian Air Force Base, Port Harcourt, starting from Jan. 18.

“Our valued customers have yearned for the extension of our flight operations to the PortHarcourt NAF Base and we are quite pleased to respond to their request to enter the route.

“The new route is in fulfillment of our promise to connect more unserved and undeserved routes in Nigeria and West Africa this year.

“Our flights to the NAF Base will be of great service to especially the military and security community, as well as other travellers who seek an alternative terminal to the Port Harcourt Airport, where we currently operate several flights into daily.

“This, we believe, is a major step towards giving our valued customers the best deal in flight operations this year.

“We indeed look forward to an exciting time on the Port Harcourt NAF Base route,” he said.

Air Peace currently operates into and out of 14 domestic and five regional destinations, including Accra, Banjul, Dakar, Freetown and Monrovia.