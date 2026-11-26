By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 26th, 2026

Key Points

· Shares of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals will begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday, December 1

· Dangote Group Vice-President, Oil and Gas, Devakumar Edwin disclosed the date in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday

· The SEC approved the allotment plan on Monday, clearing the way for the IPO’s completion

· The shares expected to be allotted have risen from 4.1 billion to 5.33 billion, including an overallotment option, reflecting heavy oversubscription

· Aliko Dangote is expected to retain about 83.5 per cent of the refinery, while NNPC’s stake is projected to fall to about 6.5 per cent

· The refinery in the Lekki Free Trade Zone has an installed capacity of 700,000 barrels per day

Main Story

Shares of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals will begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday, December 1, following regulatory approval of the allotment plan for its heavily oversubscribed initial public offering. Dangote Group Vice-President, Oil and Gas, Devakumar Edwin, disclosed this in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved the refinery’s share allocation plan on Monday, paving the way for the completion of the IPO and the start of trading. “Shares of the Dangote oil refinery will begin trading on the Nigerian exchange on December 1, Devakumar Edwin, Dangote Group vice president for oil and gas, said on Wednesday, after the securities exchange approved its initial public offering share distribution plan,” the report read.

The refinery had initially planned to offer 4.1 billion shares, but the number expected to be allotted has increased to 5.33 billion, including an overallotment option, according to one of the lead advisers. Three people familiar with the matter confirmed the SEC’s approval. The enlarged allocation reflects strong investor appetite for the offer, which closed last month.

The Issues

Dangote positioned the offer as a “people’s IPO,” meant to let ordinary Nigerians own a stake in the refinery rather than limiting ownership to major institutions and wealthy individuals. How far the final allotment delivers on that promise will depend on how the shares were distributed between retail and institutional investors, which the report does not detail.

Control will remain firmly with Dangote. One adviser said he is expected to keep about 83.5 per cent of the refinery after the IPO, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s stake, held as an early investor, is projected to fall to about 6.5 per cent through dilution. These ownership figures come from an adviser and are projections rather than confirmed filings.

The listing is also a test for the Nigerian capital market. Strong demand shows appetite for large industrial offerings, but the first days of trading will show how the market values the refinery. The report does not give the final offer size or price, and the opening price behaviour is unknown.

What’s Being Said

Edwin confirmed the trading date in the Reuters interview, and the report relies on him and on advisers and people familiar with the matter. The Dangote Group described the exercise as the “people’s IPO,” arguing that it would give Nigerians a chance to share in the growth and financial performance of the refinery, No comment from the SEC or the Nigerian Exchange was included in the report.

What’s Next

Trading begins on Tuesday, December 1. Attention will turn to the opening price and early trading volumes, and to how retail investors who received allotments respond, The refinery, located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos with an installed capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, is expected to play a major role in Nigeria’s petroleum supply and reduce dependence on imported refined products. Investors will watch how the listing affects its funding and expansion plans.

Bottom Line

Dangote’s refinery is about to become a listed company, with a heavily oversubscribed offer and a larger allotment than first planned, though Aliko Dangote keeps overwhelming control and the market’s verdict will come with the first day of trading.