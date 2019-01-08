Air Peace Conducts Test Flight to Dakar

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace on Tuesday conducted a demonstration flight to Dakar, Senegal in preparation for the airline’s long-haul operations to Dubai, Sharjah, London, Houston, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg .

e, Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Iwarah said the Boeing 777 aircraft which took off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 8 a.m had officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on board.

He noted that the exercise was an important requirement by civil aviation authorities before an airline obtains clearance for long-haul flight operations.

“The non-revenue flight is to demonstrate our capabilities with the Boeing 777 next visit to Kano, Port Harcourt, Freetown, Johannesburg and Sharjah.

“This is what goes into ensuring the safety of our valued customers and crew. It is costly but necessary,’’ Iwarah said.

Federal Government has given approval to Air Peace to begin flights to the seven international destinations to reciprocate Nigeria’s Bi-lateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) with these countries.