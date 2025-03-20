Air Peace Announces Substantial Fare Reduction For London-Lagos Flights

Air Peace has publicized a significant cost reduction of up to ₦600,000 on flight expenses for passengers traveling from various Nigerian cities to London.

The carrier is also extending additional luggage allowances for those traveling. In a formal statement released on Wednesday, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, conveyed that the promotional offer is valid until March 31, 2025, while the travel period is applicable until April 15, 2025.

“As the premier airline in West and Central Africa, Air Peace is dedicated to transforming the landscape of international travel. We are facilitating easier access to global destinations for Nigerians, while ensuring both affordability and convenience,” the statement expressed.

The airline, which recently inaugurated its London route, is providing streamlined connections from major domestic locations. The initiative is intended to broaden accessibility to international travel, while promoting economic opportunities for both individual consumers and business entities.

Allen Onyenma, the Chairman of Air Peace, revealed the fare reduction during the Silverbird Man of the Year 2024 Awards event held in Lagos. During the event, the airline also conducted a prize draw, with five fortunate individuals receiving round-trip economy tickets to any domestic destination, while two individuals, Osuagwu Nwamarachi and Eremu Precious, received round-trip economy tickets to London.

Speaking on the vision of Air Peace, Ndiulo emphasized that aviation extends beyond mere transportation—it functions as a catalyst for economic advancement and empowerment. “At Air Peace, we are committed to linking individuals to opportunities, supporting commercial enterprises, and making air travel more readily available,” he appended.