FG Hails ICEDT For Boosting AI In Education

The Federal Government has commended the International Community for Education Technology (ICEDT) for its contributions to modernising Nigeria’s education system. The praise came during the flag-off of the pilot phase of the ‘Teachers on Artificial Intelligence (AI)’ training programme in Abuja.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Abel Enitan, said the initiative aims to equip educators with skills to integrate AI-powered solutions into classrooms. He described the programme as a critical step in aligning teaching and learning with the demands of a 21st-century digital economy.

“Teachers participating in this pilot, particularly those from Federal Unity Colleges, occupy a strategic place in Nigeria’s education landscape. Their engagement will generate insights to guide scaling the programme to all six geopolitical zones,” Alausa said.

Mrs. Larai Nana Ahmed, Director of Education Support Services, represented by Mrs. Ogbuke Njideka Dorothy, emphasized the initiative’s alignment with the National EdTech Strategy and the government’s vision to prepare learners for a digital economy. She noted that Federal Unity Colleges serve as the flagship of secondary education, making them ideal participants.

Dr. Abdurrahman Orasanye, Head of Strategic Partnership and Learning Scientist at ICEDT, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting the government in equipping Nigerian teachers with the competencies needed to thrive in a digitally driven world.

The pilot programme will inform the nationwide rollout of AI training for teachers, positioning Nigeria to better integrate digital technology in education and strengthen the skills of the next generation.