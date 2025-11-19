Fediben OGA Congratulates Elozino Olaniyan On Historic Appointment As First Female CEO Of Midwestern Oil And Gas

Federal Government Girls College, Benin, Old Girls’ Association (Fediben OGA) proudly celebrates the appointment of our distinguished alumna, Engr. Elozino Olaniyan, as the first female Chief Executive Officer of Midwestern Oil and Gas. This milestone appointment marks a significant moment in the organisation’s history. It is also a powerful inspiration for young girls as she is the second Fediben alumna to become CEO of an oil and gas company.

Olaniyan, a graduate in Chemical Engineering from the University of Benin, has built an exceptional career characterized by vision, integrity, and transformational leadership. Her appointment is a testament to her unwavering dedication and to the remarkable professional standards she continues to uphold.

Speaking on the appointment, President of the Fediben OGA, Stephanie “StephREDD” Kadiri said: “This achievement is more than a personal milestone; it is a moment of pride for every Fediben girl whose dreams are still unfolding. Snr. Elo – as we fondly call her – has lifted our banner high with courage, grace, excellence, and quiet strength, and for that, we honour and celebrate her deeply. As the President who succeeded her in the Lagos Chapter, I have had the privilege of witnessing her leadership, her commitment, her empathy, and the integrity she carries effortlessly, and I have no doubt that she will excel significantly in this new role. With this achievement, she has broken a ceiling that stood unshaken for over two decades, and in doing so, she has widened the pathway for generations of young women – beyond the Fediben community – who will come after her.”

Also adding her felicitations, Chairman of the Fediben OGA Board of Trustees, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, said: “We are delighted at the appointment of Engr. Elo Olaniyan as the new CEO of Midwestern Oil and Gas. With her exceptional technical expertise, proven leadership skills, and a strong track record of driving innovation, she is poised to lead the company to new heights. Her appointment is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion for excellence, and we are confident that she will make a significant impact on the industry and the country as a whole.

“Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the country’s pursuit of gender equality in the energy sector, and we are confident that her leadership will inspire a new generation of women in STEM.”

In the same vein, the President of the Edo State Chapter, Rev. Mrs Olayinka Aken’Ova, noted that “the achievement is a testament of Mrs. Olaniyan’s hard work, dedication, and exceptional leadership skills. We are honoured to have her leading and are confident that her expertise will take the Midwestern Oil and Gas Company to greater heights.”

The Association commends Midwestern Oil and Gas for recognising Snr. Elo’s outstanding capabilities and for taking a groundbreaking step toward gender inclusion at the highest level of corporate leadership.

The entire Fediben OGA community extends its warmest congratulations to Elozino Olaniyan. We look forward to her continued success and to the innovations and impact she will bring in this new role.