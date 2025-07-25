Africa World Airlines Joins IATA Safety Leadership Charter

Africa World Airlines (AWA) has been officially inducted into the prestigious International Air Transport Association (IATA) Safety Leadership Charter, underscoring the airline’s commitment to the highest standards of safety and accountability within the aviation industry.

Announcing the milestone, AWA’s Head of Safety, Andrew Asante-Amankwa, stated, “This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to fostering a strong safety culture across all levels of our organisation.” He noted that the induction places AWA among a select group of airlines globally that have pledged to uphold safety leadership and continuous improvement.

The Safety Leadership Charter, jointly signed by IATA Director General Willie Walsh and AWA CEO Cui, represents a shared commitment by industry leaders to advance safety culture while receiving IATA’s support in this effort worldwide.

Built on the principle that a positive safety culture encourages open reporting, learning, and trust, the charter facilitates effective safety risk management, employee engagement, and the creation of a thriving aviation industry.