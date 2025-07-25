Nepo Baby Vs Lapo Baby: A Nigerian Class Divide

The term “Nepo baby” short for nepotism baby is not new. Globally, it’s used to mock the privileged children of the powerful who ride family names and connections to secure roles others could only dream of. The film industry has its share, so does music, politics, and corporate boardrooms.

But in Nigeria, the term has found unique local flavour, a given fresh bite by a new counter-label: the “Lapo baby.” Where the Nepo baby was born into a cushioned life, private school abroad, family-run internships, a CV padded by networks, the Lapo baby was born into hustle. The term draws wry inspiration from LAPO — the well-known microfinance institution whose small loans sustain countless Nigerians scratching out a living at the grassroots. It’s a witty shorthand for: “Little Access to Privileges and Opportunities.”

How to Spot a Nepo Baby vs a Lapo Baby

Background & Access

Nepo Baby: Born into privilege; parents have connections, wealth, or influence. Their path is often smoothed by “who they know.”

Born into privilege; parents have connections, wealth, or influence. Their path is often smoothed by “who they know.” Lapo Baby: Born into hustle; parents are traders, civil servants, artisans, or unemployed. Every opportunity is fought for, not handed over.

School Life

Nepo Baby: Private primary and secondary school, often abroad for university. Summer holidays in London or Dubai. Tech gadgets since JS1.

Lapo Baby: Public school or mission school. Struggled with school fees and textbooks. Learnt to “hustle” early, may have sold snacks or tutored classmates.



Internship & First Job

Nepo Baby: Internship in top banks, oil firms, or family business. NYSC at cozy postings arranged with family contacts. First job comes with a soft landing, possibly with an official car.

Lapo Baby: NYSC in a rural village. May finish NYSC and wait years before a job. Works multiple small jobs or freelances to survive.



Relationship with Money

Nepo Baby: Sees money as a tool, not survival. May complain about “allowance being too small,” but the fallback is always there.

Lapo Baby: Every naira is planned. Knows how to stretch ₦1000 for a week. Has a mini-budget in their head 24/7.



Social Media Vibes

Nepo Baby: Travel pictures, brunch aesthetics, “soft life” captions. Shares gym selfies, vacation stories, and family celebrations.

Lapo Baby: “God when” under soft life posts. Posts daily hustles, side gigs, and wins, no matter how small. Shares motivational quotes: “Your background should not put your back on the ground.”



Career Language

Nepo Baby: Talks about “opportunities” and “projects” easily. Uses terms like “my mentor, who is a director at…”

Lapo Baby: Talks about “hustle” and “survival.” Uses terms like “side hustle,” “work dey scarce,” “God’s grace.”



Mindset Differences

Nepo Baby: May feel guilty or unaware of their privilege. Sometimes feels pressure to live up to family standards.

Lapo Baby: Sees struggle as a badge of honour. Develops resilience and street smarts early. Uses every small connection wisely



Not every Nepo baby is lazy, just as not every Lapo baby chose the hustle life they live. Privilege, in itself, is not a bad thing, but it becomes an insult to those who truly struggle when people pretend to have faced hardships they never did. Lapo babies deserve systems that give them a fair chance in life, not a world where every step forward feels like an uphill battle.

In the end, whether you are a Nepo baby or a Lapo baby, it is your choices that will define the impact you leave behind. But it is your background that shapes where your starting line is drawn.