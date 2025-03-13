Africa Fintech Giant, Interswitch Announces The Second Edition Of Its Job Shadowing Initiative

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies has announced the second edition of its Job Shadowing Programme, building on the momentum of a successful maiden edition in 2024, and demonstrating a sustained commitment to developing a healthy talent pipeline and strengthening expertise within the technology sector.

The initiative aims to empower thousands of budding and early-stage professionals through guided thought leadership sessions, immersive project-based trainings, tailored coaching, and mentorship sessions spanning tech and non-tech focused disciplines such as engineering, product management, operations, marketing, finance, human resources among others.

Kicking off this month of March, the initiative will assume a phased approach for different categories of applicants. The Basic Programme will set the tone for various areas of interest, presenting opportunities to eligible members of the public, later transitioning to a tailored Intermediate Programme which will target specialized talent across specific roles. The final phase will culminate in the Advanced Programme designed to equip and shortlist exceptional applicants who may ultimately be integrated into Interswitch’s workforce.

At its core, the Job Shadowing Programme reflects Interswitch’s unwavering commitment to cultivating talent and fostering innovation within the tech ecosystem. By facilitating hands-on experience and mentorship, Interswitch aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application within the corporate world, arming participants with the requisite skills to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving workplace.

Over the next 1-5 months, participants will immerse themselves in comprehensive training, gaining insights into global best practice, emerging trends, and practical skills from Interswitch’s seasoned professionals and tech industry experts alike.

Franklin Ali, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Interswitch, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating,

“Interswitch is committed to nurturing the next generation of fintech leaders. The unveiling of the second edition of our Job Shadowing Programme reflects our dedication to equipping tech and non-tech professionals with the skills, knowledge and network they need to build successful careers. By offering this opportunity, we are not just supporting individual careers, we are strengthening the future of the Nigerian tech ecosystem.”

Ali further emphasized the programme’s role in fortifying the technology-based talent value chain and enhancing workforce capabilities, asserting that, “Initiatives like the Interswitch Job Shadowing Program play a critical role in nurturing African talent and empowering individuals to thrive amidst the evolving workforce landscape.”

Participants interested in making a difference within the payments and technology ecosystem can register for the programme at https://www.interswitchgroup.com/jobs/

The Job Shadowing Programme continues to reinforce Interswitch’s substantial investment in talent development, despite Nigeria’s brain drain challenge. In doing so, the company also reaffirms its dedication to driving socio-economic growth and empowerment across the African continent.