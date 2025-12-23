AFCON 2025: Morocco Make Winning Start As Hosts Overpower Comoros In Rabat

Tournament hosts Morocco began their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations journey with a composed 2–0 victory over Comoros on Sunday night, delighting home supporters at the newly inaugurated 69,000-seat Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The result delivered an encouraging opening statement for the Atlas Lions, who are widely tipped to mount a serious title challenge on home soil.

Despite the comfortable scoreline, the opening exchanges were far from straightforward. Morocco controlled possession from the outset but struggled to translate dominance into clear-cut chances as Comoros remained compact and disciplined.

The first half unfolded in a cagey atmosphere, with Morocco probing patiently and Comoros showing defensive resilience. The visitors frustrated the hosts by closing spaces quickly and limiting opportunities inside the penalty area, ensuring the opening 45 minutes ended goalless.

After the break, Morocco returned with renewed urgency, and the breakthrough finally arrived ten minutes into the second half. A slick attacking move culminated in Brahim Díaz finding space inside the area and finishing confidently to give the hosts a deserved lead in the 55th minute.

The goal ignited the crowd, and Morocco began to play with greater freedom. Waves of pressure followed as Comoros struggled to cope with the hosts’ attacking tempo and technical quality.

Morocco doubled their advantage in the 74th minute when Anass El Kaabi applied the finishing touch to another well-worked move, effectively putting the contest beyond doubt.

Comoros attempted to respond late on and showed flashes of ambition, but they were unable to break through a composed Moroccan defence that managed the closing stages with professionalism.

The final whistle confirmed a solid opening-night victory for Morocco, who collected all three points and laid down an early marker in Group A.

For Comoros, the defeat serves as a reminder of the challenge ahead, with the island nation now needing to regroup quickly as they prepare for their remaining group fixtures.