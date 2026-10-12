Adebayo demands probe into shooting of opposition supporters in Enugu

By Emmanuella Opara Isioma | October 12th 2026

KEY POINTS

-SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo condemns the shooting of National Democratic Congress supporters in Enugu State.

-He calls for an impartial investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

-Adebayo urges the police and DSS to protect political parties and citizens without discrimination.

-He warns against political intimidation and vote-buying ahead of future elections.

-The SDP candidate pledges support for a peaceful and credible democratic process.

MAIN STORY

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo has called for an impartial investigation into the shooting of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in Enugu State, describing the incident as a threat to Nigeria’s democratic process.

Adebayo condemned the attack in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Mark Adebayo, head of media and communications for the Adebayo-Bugaje presidential campaign.

The presidential candidate said the victims had gone to the airport to welcome their party’s governorship candidate when they were attacked.

“I’m saddened by the news of the shootings at the supporters of NDC whose only crime was to go to the airport to welcome their governorship candidate,” he said.

Adebayo criticised what he described as selective protection by security agencies and called on the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to carry out their duties without political bias.

He maintained that security agencies had a responsibility to protect all citizens, political parties and candidates regardless of their affiliations.

The SDP candidate also warned against attacks on opposition members, arguing that the failure of security personnel to prevent such incidents would threaten democratic participation.

“The targeted attacks on opposition members while security forces look away is a dangerous trend that must stop immediately.

“We demand a full-scale unbiased investigation into the Enugu killings and the perpetrators must be brought to swift justice,” he said.

Adebayo further urged Nigerians not to allow intimidation or financial inducements to influence their political choices.

“Do not sell your future for temporary handouts and do not back down in the face of state-sponsored fear,” he added.

He called on citizens to protect the integrity of elections and pledged solidarity with groups working towards peaceful and credible democratic processes.

THE ISSUES

The shooting has raised concerns about the safety of political supporters and their ability to participate in political activities without fear of violence.

Adebayo’s statement places responsibility on security agencies to provide impartial protection and investigate attacks on political groups. However, the circumstances surrounding the Enugu incident, the identities of those responsible and the outcome of any investigation were not provided in the statement.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I’m saddened by the news of the shootings at the supporters of NDC whose only crime was to go to the airport to welcome their governorship candidate.”

“The targeted attacks on opposition members while security forces look away is a dangerous trend that must stop immediately.

“We demand a full-scale unbiased investigation into the Enugu killings and the perpetrators must be brought to swift justice.”

“Do not sell your future for temporary handouts and do not back down in the face of state-sponsored fear.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Adebayo has called on the police and DSS to investigate the incident impartially and ensure those responsible are brought to justice. The outcome of any investigation and any subsequent action by the security agencies remain unclear.

BOTTOM LINE

Adebayo has condemned the shooting of NDC supporters in Enugu and demanded an impartial investigation. He has also urged security agencies to protect political participants without discrimination and called on Nigerians to reject electoral intimidation and vote-buying.