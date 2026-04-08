Access holdings, Wema bank lead trading activity on NGX

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 8, 2026

Key Points

NGX All-Share Index rises 0.39% to 201,698.89 points

Access Holdings, Wema Bank, Secure Electronic Technology dominate volume

Total weekly turnover declines to ₦113.6bn amid shorter trading week

Main Story

Access Holdings Plc, Wema Bank Plc, and Secure Electronic Technology Plc emerged as the top volume drivers on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) last week, as renewed interest in banking stocks lifted overall market performance.

Trading activity was compressed into four sessions following the Federal Government’s Easter holiday declaration on April 3 and 6. Despite the shortened week, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.39% to close at 201,698.89 points, while market capitalisation rose 0.65% to ₦129.81 trillion.

Futureview Financial Limited attributed the rebound to increased bargain hunting in banking and consumer goods stocks, reversing prior losses. The rally was further supported by fresh listings, including 23.18 billion shares from FCMB Group and 5.07 billion shares from VFD Group.

Market breadth remained negative, with 29 gainers compared to 57 losers. Top performers included Multiverse Mining (+20.66%), Unilever Nigeria (+10.00%), and Cadbury Nigeria (+9.05%). On the downside, May & Baker (-16.57%) and Nestlé Nigeria (-10.00%) led decliners.

Total turnover declined significantly, with 2.86 billion shares valued at ₦113.6 billion traded, compared to 3.95 billion shares worth ₦201.31 billion in the previous week.

The financial services sector dominated activity, accounting for over 63% of total traded volume, while Wema Bank, Access Holdings, and Secure Electronic Technology collectively contributed over 25% of total volume.

“The banking sector continues to attract liquidity due to its earnings resilience and recapitalisation expectations,” Futureview Financial Limited said.

What’s Being Said

“We are seeing sustained rotation into financial stocks as investors position ahead of potential capital raising and earnings releases,” Futureview Financial Limited noted.

A Lagos-based stockbroker added: “The decline in total turnover reflects the shortened trading window rather than weak investor interest.”

What’s Next

Investors will track Q1 earnings releases expected later in April

Banking sector recapitalisation developments remain a key catalyst

Market direction likely to hinge on liquidity flows and macroeconomic data

The Bottom Line: The NGX rebound is being driven by targeted institutional positioning rather than broad-based momentum, with banking stocks once again anchoring market liquidity and sentiment.