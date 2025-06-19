Access Bank Targets Full Compliance With CBN’s New Capital And Forbearance Guidelines By June 30

Access Bank has announced it is on course to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) deadline for regulatory forbearance compliance, scheduled for June 30, 2025. The assurance came via a formal statement issued by its parent company, Access Holdings Plc, and signed by the Group Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi.

The statement clarified that the bank remains steadfast in aligning with all directives issued by the apex bank. These directives pertain to dividend declarations, bonus issuance, and investments in offshore subsidiaries—key focus areas of the CBN’s evolving regulatory strategy.

“The bank will ensure full compliance with the CBN’s directive by June 30, 2025, while maintaining a robust capital position and continuing to reward its shareholders,” the statement read.

Access Holdings further disclosed that Access Bank has already surpassed the newly prescribed capital base for international commercial banks as mandated by the Central Bank. “As at December 31, 2024, Access Bank Plc was the first Nigerian bank to meet and exceed the CBN’s minimum capital requirement of ₦500 billion for international authorization,” the company revealed.

The public update follows a circular issued by the CBN on June 13, 2025, which introduced enhanced rules regarding the Single Obligor Limit and other prudential guidelines designed to fortify the sector.

“In compliance with the CBN’s directive, the bank currently adheres to the Single Obligor Limit and is committed to sustaining this compliance going forward,” the company assured stakeholders.

Access Holdings concluded the statement by reinforcing its commitment to long-term value creation and thanked its shareholders for their ongoing confidence in the institution.

This proactive compliance positions Access Bank as a leading Tier-1 institution well-prepared to navigate the CBN’s stricter financial regime aimed at improving the resilience and health of Nigeria’s banking sector.