Abia State To Launch 20 Electric Buses For Public Transport

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has announced that the state’s new public transport system will commence before the end of July 2025, starting with the deployment of 20 electric buses and the completion of modern bus terminals.

The governor made this known during the “Promise Kept Carnival,” an event organised by the Aba Business Community and the Aba Landlords Association to celebrate the completion of the long-awaited reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road, Aba.

“In the next two months, our new transport system will be operational,” Otti stated. “We have already paid for 20 world-class electric buses, and if you move around the city, you’ll see the new bus terminals under construction.”

He described the initiative as part of his administration’s commitment to upgrading public infrastructure and embracing sustainable, clean energy solutions.

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, praised the Otti-led administration for its development-driven policies and assured continued legislative support for the government’s rebuilding agenda.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief John Udegbala, said the carnival was a gesture of gratitude from the Aba community for the administration’s achievements. “We appreciate all the projects, but the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road is truly transformational. It’s encouraging investors and former residents to return,” he said.

The carnival convener, Mr Onyeka Udeaja, described the celebration as a “carnival of praise,” expressing gratitude to God for the positive changes in Abia. “The turnaround in Aba is a testimony of divine intervention through good governance,” he noted.

In goodwill messages, former Ohafia Local Government Transition Chairman, Chief David Onuoha, and businessman Chief Leo Okoye, described the newly completed road as a legacy project that would unlock economic opportunities for Aba and beyond.

The Chairman of the Abia State Market Traders Association, Mr Alphonsus Odeigbo, also commended the government for making significant strides in improving the ease of doing business.

A student of Umuagbai Secondary School, Victory Samuel, expressed relief and gratitude, noting that the road’s completion had ended nearly two decades of hardship for students and staff who had to navigate the formerly impassable route.

Governor Otti reiterated that his administration remains focused on delivering quality infrastructure and sustainable development across the state.