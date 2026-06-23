Abakaliki motorists welcome petrol price cut, seek further reductions

Key points

Petrol prices in Abakaliki fall from about N1,350 per litre to between N1,270 and N1,280

Motorists and commuters describe the reduction as welcome relief

Stakeholders say fuel remains expensive despite the price cut

Commuters urge transport operators to reduce fares in line with lower fuel costs

Calls grow for expanded local refining capacity to stabilise fuel prices

Main story

Motorists and commuters in Abakaliki have welcomed the recent reduction in petrol prices across filling stations in the Ebonyi State capital, describing it as a positive development but insisting that further cuts are needed to ease the cost-of-living pressures facing Nigerians.

A survey of major filling stations in the city showed that the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has dropped from about N1,350 per litre to between N1,270 and N1,280 per litre, following recent movements in the international oil market linked to geopolitical developments involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Several retail outlets, including AA Rano, Sharfa, Tycoon and Echemas Rainoil, were selling petrol at N1,270 per litre, while some stations maintained a slightly higher price of N1,280 per litre.

The reduction has been welcomed by transport operators who say fuel costs remain one of the biggest drivers of operating expenses. However, many argue that the current price level is still too high and continues to affect transportation costs, business activities and household budgets. Commuters also expressed hope that the decline in pump prices would translate into lower transport fares, noting that transportation expenses continue to consume a significant share of household incomes.

Respondents further called for policies that would encourage increased domestic refining, including support for modular refineries and expansion of local production capacity, arguing that greater local supply would reduce dependence on imports and help stabilise fuel prices.

The development comes as Nigerians continue to grapple with the effects of fuel subsidy removal, which triggered sharp increases in transportation costs and contributed to broader inflationary pressures across the economy.

The issues

Persistently high fuel prices despite recent reductions

Impact of energy costs on transportation and inflation

Slow transmission of fuel price cuts to transport fares

Dependence on imported petroleum products

Need to expand domestic refining capacity

What’s being said

“Every reduction in petrol price brings some relief to transport operators and consumers. However, government should ensure that fuel becomes more affordable for ordinary Nigerians,” Nwankwo said while reacting to the latest adjustment in pump prices.

“We appreciate the reduction, but petrol is still expensive. Government should intervene to bring the price down significantly because fuel affects every sector of the economy,” Ogbu said while calling for deeper cuts.

“If fuel prices have dropped, transport fares should also come down to reflect the new reality,” Nworie said while urging transport operators to pass the benefits of lower fuel costs to commuters.

“Nigeria should support modular refineries and grant licences to capable investors to complement the Dangote Refinery. Increased local production will help stabilise prices,” Uche said while advocating greater investment in domestic refining.

What’s next

Consumers will watch to see whether transport fares decline in response to lower fuel prices

Marketers may adjust prices further depending on global crude oil trends

Calls for expanded local refining and modular refinery development are likely to intensify

Policymakers will face pressure to ensure lower fuel costs translate into broader economic relief

Bottom line

The latest reduction in petrol prices has provided some relief for motorists and commuters in Abakaliki, but many Nigerians believe fuel remains too expensive and are looking for deeper price cuts, lower transport fares and stronger domestic refining capacity to deliver lasting economic benefits.