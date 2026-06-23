REAN moves to strengthen renewable energy standards with SON partnership

Key points

REAN partners SON to strengthen quality control in renewable energy sector

Collaboration focuses on certification, testing, enforcement and capacity building

Move targets elimination of fake and substandard solar products in Nigeria

Stakeholders call for improved coordination among energy regulatory agencies

New testing labs and faster approval processes proposed to reduce bottlenecks

Main story

The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) says it has deepened collaboration with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to strengthen quality assurance mechanisms and enforcement across the country’s renewable energy sector.

According to REAN, the partnership is aimed at improving testing, certification and stakeholder engagement processes, while also addressing gaps in regulation that have allowed substandard solar and renewable energy products to circulate in the Nigerian market. Head of Communications at REAN, Mr Oisereime Lloyd-Dietake, said the collaboration is expected to enhance policy alignment and strengthen enforcement frameworks across the renewable energy value chain. He noted that poor enforcement and inconsistencies in existing standards have contributed to low consumer confidence and slowed sector growth.

He said REAN remains committed to standardisation, adding that closer cooperation with SON is critical to addressing the influx of fake and inferior renewable energy equipment. According to him, stakeholders also raised concerns over delays in product testing and certification, as well as affordability challenges linked to regulatory compliance processes. He called for the establishment of additional testing laboratories and certification centres to improve efficiency within the system.

REAN also urged stronger coordination among key agencies in the sector, including the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), to ensure harmonised standards and more effective enforcement.

In its response, SON acknowledged REAN’s role in advancing standardisation efforts and reaffirmed its readiness to deepen collaboration. It also indicated that REAN would be involved in future standard review processes and stakeholder engagements on renewable energy and electric mobility standards. REAN said it is also considering formalising the partnership with SON through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen cooperation and improve quality assurance in the sector.

The issues

Proliferation of substandard and fake renewable energy products

Weak enforcement of existing standards

Delays in product testing and certification processes

Inconsistent regulatory frameworks across agencies

Limited testing and certification infrastructure

Consumer trust and market credibility concerns

What’s being said

“REAN reaffirms its commitment to standardisation and quality assurance; tighter collaboration with SON is critical to eliminating fake and substandard renewable energy products from the Nigerian market,” Lloyd-Dietake said.

“The issues include inconsistencies in standards, affordability issues linked to certification processes; and the increasing presence of substandard solar and renewable energy equipment in the country,” he added.

“The association further raised concerns about delays in product testing and approval, calling for the establishment of more testing laboratories and certification facilities,” he said.

SON also confirmed its willingness to deepen cooperation and involve REAN in future standard development processes.

What’s next

Possible signing of a formal MoU between REAN and SON

Expansion of testing laboratories and certification infrastructure

Increased stakeholder engagement on renewable energy standards

Review and harmonisation of national renewable energy regulations

Stronger enforcement actions against substandard products

Bottom line

The REAN–SON partnership signals a push toward stricter quality control in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, with a focus on improving standards, reducing fake products, and strengthening regulatory coordination.