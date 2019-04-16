AACN To Persuade Foreign Investors, Focuses On Opportunity In Capital Market

Against the backdrop of the successful conduct of general elections in Nigeria, the Association of Assets Custodians of Nigeria (AACN) plans to showcase the huge potentials in the Nigerian capital market to undecided international investors. The forum, billed to hold in London next month, will mark a chain of activities to commemorate AACN’s tenth anniversary.

The association will also use the forum to reassure international investors of the safety of their investments in the country. The forum will also bring together investors to engage with each other, share information, review the Nigerian policy and economic environment as well as peruse economic opportunities. Leading voices from the securities services in Nigeria and abroad are expected to provide a full overview of the leading trends and challenges facing the industry.

In addition, the association, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, will be mentoring a school in Lagos as well as organizing a tenth anniversary seminar and dinner during which individuals who have contributed to the development of the non-pension custody industry would be honoured.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, AACN President, Mrs. Taiwo Sonola, emphasized that AACN is committed to the promotion of investments in Nigeria. “The potential of the Nigerian economy is vast and it is important that the opportunities are showcased globally.”

The London conference, she added, will focus on investor confidence, processes, infrastructure, products, governance, regulations and market developments. “The aim is to build foreign investor confidence and provide a platform for foreign investors to network with the Nigerian capital market regulators, operators with particular focus on custodians, fund managers, broker dealers, and regulators and also provide a forum for the promotion of custody business in Nigeria. It will also provide opportunities for participants to air their views and challenges,” Sonola said.