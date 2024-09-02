A Sky-High Triple Salute: Emirates Celebrates South Africa With Spectacular, First-Ever A380 Flypast

The low-level flypast marks three milestones for Emirates and South Africa; The flying display celebrates the return of the second daily A380 service on the Dubai-Johannesburg route from 1 September.

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, takes to the skies to celebrate its longstanding and ongoing commitment to South Africa, with the country’s first ever A380 flypast. Running up the score, the remarkable low-level aerial showcase also marks Emirates’ first ever flypast in Africa and the first international airline to execute such a feat in South Africa.

Honouring its shared love for rugby with over 62,000 enthusiastic spectators, Emirates flew the world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft over Emirates Airline Park, just before kick-off of the much-anticipated Springboks vs All Blacks test match. Flying at an altitude of just 500 feet above the ground, the iconic Emirates double-decker aircraft saluted rugby and aviation fans, in its latest signature livery.

The Emirates A380 took off from O.R. Tambo International Airport at 16:00, travelling at a speed of 140 kts, reaching the stadium at 16:58, perfectly timed to follow South Africa and New Zealand’s national anthems. The impressive aerial feat follows months of thorough and cross-functional planning between stakeholders including multiple teams at Emirates, South African Civil Aviation Authority, Airports Company South Africa, Emirates pilots, Flight Operation Managers and Air Traffic Controllers working together with the Emirates Lions team. The teams worked together across every element of the aerial display, taking into account air traffic patterns at different times of the day with different weather and wind conditions.

UAE National Captain Mubarak Al Mheiri, A380 Deputy Chief Pilot commanded the flight, joined by Captain Khalid Binsultan and Captain Abdalla Al Hammadi, both Technical Pilots for the Airbus A380 and Captain Richard Fiess, A380 Captain. Captain Mubarak has flown with Emirates for 19 years and has completed over 7,200 hours in the cockpit of the iconic A380. He has commanded similar flypasts for Emirates, including UAE National Day celebrations (http://apo-opa.co/3yXQLen) for the past four years and headlining the commercial aircraft flypast formation at the 2023 Dubai Air Show (http://apo-opa.co/3Xrar3A). He also participated in the iconic flight promoting Expo 2020 (http://apo-opa.co/3TdcRAq), which saw an A380 fly around an Emirates Cabin Crew at the very top of the Burj Khalifa; the unprecedented formation flight with the Jetman (http://apo-opa.co/3TdcSV0) team back in 2015; and with the Red Arrows (http://apo-opa.co/3Tddj1o) in 2022.

Afzal Parambil, Country Manager of Southern Africa, Emirates said, “Tonight’s record-setting flypast is a powerful display of our unwavering commitment to South Africa. It represents not just an achievement of technical excellence, but encapsulates our ongoing partnership with key stakeholders in South Africa, including the Civil Aviation Authority, O.R. Tambo International Airport, Emirates Lions and, of course, the strong relationship we’ve built with our customers and travel partners here over the years. For almost three decades, we’ve unlocked an array of choices for our customers, by offering an outstanding on-ground and in-flight experience coupled with seamless global connectivity, and we’re not slowing down now. We look forward to the next 30 years, and beyond, of serving South Africa and spotlighting its many attractions to the world.”

Pieter Burger, Ellis Park Stadium Managing Director, said, “The flyover has become such a pre-match entertainment staple at the iconic Emirates Airline Park. First witnessed in 1995 at the final of the international rugby showpiece where the South African national rugby team was victorious, to have had this moment tonight against the very same opposition was a thrilling experience for fans watching at the stadium and at home.

We are extremely grateful to our long-time partner Emirates who were pivotal towards the success of this project, together with all other role players involved. From a lasting memory perspective, this will certainly be up there for those who had the privilege to witness the moment.”

The flypast also marks the return of Emirates’ second A380 service on the Dubai-Johannesburg route, enhancing more customer choice and travel options with Emirates’ iconic onboard products and world-class service. EK761 departs Dubai at 04.05, landing in Johannesburg at 10:15, with the return flight, EK762, departing Johannesburg at 13.25 and touching down in Dubai at 23.45, perfectly timed for onward connections to key destinations in the Far East, Europe and the Middle East.

Emirates is one of the world’s biggest supporters of rugby. In South Africa, Emirates’ investment in the sport is headlined by its steadfast title sponsorship of the Emirates Lions, including naming rights of the team’s home stadium, Emirates Airline Park. The airline also sponsors the action-packed Cape Town Sevens, a regular fixture on the Sevens World Series calendar and one of the most popular live sporting events in South Africa, regularly drawing over 100,000 spectators.

Globally, Emirates can be found at the centre of the action from grassroots to professional leagues as the sponsor of Rugby World Cup since 2007, with prominent presence planned at the upcoming 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Firmly established as a long-term partner of South African aviation, tourism, and trade, Emirates has been serving the market for 29 years, connecting over 20 million travellers to/from South Africa with more than 140 destinations on its vast global network, via Dubai. The airline serves customers traveling to and from South Africa with 42 weekly flights to Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, with additional connectivity to regional points across the country offered by its codeshare and interline partners South African Airways, Airlink, Cemair, and FlySafair.