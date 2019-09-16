9mobile Affirms Support for Youth Entrepreneurs, Tech-Start-ups

Innovative and youth-focused telecommunications company, 9mobile, has again affirmed its support for young entrepreneurs and technology start-ups, promising to assist them in achieving their growth and development plans in a competitive global economy.

Acting Managing Director, 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, gave the assurance recently at the inauguration of the Vatebra Tech Hub, Ajah, Lagos, created by Vatebra Limited, with funding from the Bank of Industry and network support from 9mobile, to host technology-driven start-ups and provide them with the resources, mentorship and support required to grow.

Speaking at the occasion, Beuvelet said that 9mobile remains committed to young entrepreneurs, start-ups and MSMEs, and will not relent in supporting their dreams and aspirations.

“9mobile is very proud to be associated with this transformative initiative because a tech-hub will enable Nigerian youth to unleash their potentials. We know there are talented people in Nigeria and this is one of the places that will allow ICT start-ups to flourish and deliver the level of innovation that they are capable of,” he said.

Beuvelet added that as an enabler of individuals and enterprises, the Hub’s goals align with those of 9mobile. “Our core value is innovation and we express this by raising the bar and fulfilling the aspirations of young entrepreneurs. We are here as enablers; providing best-in-class internet services, because what is important to young entrepreneurs is to be connected to the world 24-7, and be able to compete on a global scale,” he said, while pledging continued support for local content and ICT development in Nigeria.

The Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan, disclosed that the tech-hub is “targeted at promoting skill development, youth entrepreneurship and job creation, using new technology and innovation. BOI’s mission is to transform Nigeria’s industrial sector so that new businesses will emerge as existing ones thrive.”

Also speaking, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reiterated that technology development, a core pillar of his campaign, will receive the needed attention under his administration.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hakeem Fahm, thanked BOI, Vatebra Hub and 9mobile for partnering on the project while reaffirming his commitment to the development of technology in the state.

He said, “Technology is right there in my front; it is in my heart because of its importance to this age and the future. We will empower people to drive Lagos State with technology. The future of our country is not oil, it is our young people, and when you give them the right education, they will move our country forward.”

The Vatebra Hub, a Bank of Industry (BOI) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, provides tech developers and entrepreneurs with affordable access to facilities such as constant power, high speed internet and comfortable workspaces, which are essential to innovation and the development of world class tech solutions.

9mobile was selected by BOI to provide high speed and high capacity internet services at the Hub in recognition of its superior quality of service.

In over 10 years of operation, 9mobile has leveraged technology to bolster knowledge and skill acquisition amongst Nigerians. Apart from providing cutting edge tech-based solutions for corporates, start-ups and individuals, 9mobile also contributes to local content development in the tech space across Nigeria. A key ICT competency development initiative by 9mobile is the CodeLagos program which is offered in partnership with the Lagos State Government and seeks to train at least one million Lagos residents to write software code by 2020.