83.5% Of Households, 80.6% Of Businesses Report High Inflation, Says CBN

A significant proportion of Nigerian households and businesses currently perceive inflation as high, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Inflation Expectations Report for December 2024.

The report shows that 83.5% of households and 80.6% of businesses view inflation as elevated, reflecting ongoing economic pressures. These figures highlight the increasing concern over the rising cost of living and doing business in Nigeria.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports Nigeria’s headline inflation rate at 34.8% in December 2024, reinforcing the widespread perception of high inflation.

Inflation Perception Among Businesses

The survey reveals varying perceptions of inflation across different business sizes:

83.6% of large businesses consider inflation high.

75.6% of medium-sized businesses share this view.

83.9% of small businesses also report elevated inflation levels, with small businesses feeling the greatest impact. This reflects the disproportionate strain that rising prices place on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are critical to Nigeria’s economy.

Household Perception of Inflation

The report also examines inflation perceptions by income bracket. Among households earning between N150,001 and N200,000 monthly, 88.2% report inflation as high. This highlights the challenges faced by middle-income earners, who are increasingly unable to afford essential goods and services. Lower-income households are particularly vulnerable, as food and transportation costs make up a significant part of their expenses.

Drivers of Inflation Perception

The broad perception of high inflation aligns with ongoing inflationary trends in Nigeria. Key drivers of this perception include: