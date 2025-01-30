DRC President Vows Vigorous Response As Rwanda-Backed M23 Fighters Advance

… Criticises Global Inaction

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is embroiled in a deepening crisis as President Felix Tshisekedi announced a “vigorous and coordinated response” to the advancing Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in the country’s volatile eastern region.

In a televised address on Wednesday, Tshisekedi condemned the international community’s “silence and inaction,” describing it as an “affront” amid an unprecedented deterioration of security in the area.

The M23 armed group, allegedly supported by Rwanda, has intensified its offensive in recent weeks, capturing vast territories in eastern DRC, including significant portions of the strategic city of Goma. The escalating conflict has sparked urgent calls for crisis talks and raised alarms over a potential humanitarian catastrophe in the mineral-rich region, which has endured decades of instability linked to the aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

President Tshisekedi warned that the continued advance of the Rwanda-backed fighters could trigger a broader escalation across the Great Lakes region. His remarks followed reports from local sources confirming that M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Kigali, had seized two districts in South Kivu province. The Congolese army has yet to officially comment on the latest developments.

The fighting has taken a heavy toll on civilians. Over 100 people have been killed, and nearly 1,000 others wounded, according to an AFP tally based on reports from overwhelmed hospitals. Despite a temporary lull in violence, residents of Goma, a city of one million people situated near the Rwandan border, remain on edge. “Today, we are not afraid,” said Jean de Dieu, a Goma resident, in a phone interview with AFP.

However, the city remains plagued by power outages, leaving many feeling isolated. “We’re cut off from the world,” lamented Merdi Kambelenge, a local student.

The crisis has drawn international attention, with the United Nations, the United States, China, and the European Union urging Rwanda to withdraw its forces from eastern DRC. However, Rwanda’s ambassador-at-large for the Great Lakes region, Vincent Karega, dismissed these calls, asserting that M23’s advance “will continue” and could potentially extend beyond the east, even reaching the capital, Kinshasa.

The DRC has long accused Rwanda of orchestrating the M23 offensive to exploit the region’s vast mineral wealth, including gold, cobalt, coltan, tantalum, and tin—resources critical for global electronics and battery production. These allegations are supported by UN experts, who claim that Rwanda maintains thousands of troops in the DRC and exercises “de facto control” over the M23 rebels.

Rwanda has consistently denied these accusations, with President Paul Kagame maintaining that his country’s involvement is aimed at neutralizing the DRC-based FDLR, a rebel group formed by former Hutu leaders implicated in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Efforts to mediate the crisis have so far yielded little progress. President Tshisekedi declined to attend a virtual summit with Kagame on Wednesday, despite pressure from the East African Community (EAC) to engage in dialogue. The EAC has called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, urging the DRC to negotiate directly with all stakeholders, including the M23.

Meanwhile, Angola, which mediated unsuccessful talks last month, has invited both leaders to Luanda for urgent discussions. Tshisekedi arrived in the Angolan capital on Wednesday, signaling a potential opening for dialogue.

The conflict has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation in the region. According to the United Nations, the fighting has displaced over half a million people this month alone, with severe shortages of food and water adding to the suffering.

The situation in Goma remains precarious, with M23 fighters and Rwandan troops reportedly controlling the city’s airport and downtown areas. AFP journalists observed widespread looting and the parading of captured Congolese soldiers and militiamen through the streets by M23 forces.

In Kinshasa, public anger over the crisis boiled over earlier this week as protesters attacked several embassies, accusing foreign governments of failing to intervene. Authorities have since banned further demonstrations, restoring a fragile calm.