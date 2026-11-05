774 health fellows urge Tinubu to implement employment promise

By Emmanuella Opara | November 5th 2026

KEY POINTS

The 774 National Health Fellows, Cohort 1.0, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to fulfil his promise to absorb them into the Federal Civil Service.

The President’s approval for their immediate employment was communicated in June 2026, but the fellows say they are yet to receive appointment letters.

The fellows say some members resigned from previous jobs, rejected other opportunities and spent personal funds in anticipation of the employment.

They are asking Tinubu to direct the relevant government agencies, including the Federal Civil Service Commission, to complete the process.

Tinubu announced their automatic employment at the launch of the National Health Fellowship Programme in March 2025.

MAIN STORY

The 774 National Health Fellows, Cohort 1.0, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to fulfil his promise to employ them into the Federal Civil Service, saying four months after approval for their absorption was communicated, they are still awaiting appointment letters.

The fellows, under the National Health Fellows Alumni Association of Nigeria, made the appeal in a letter dated October 29, 2026, addressed to the President through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The letter, obtained by PUNCH Online, was signed by the association’s Pioneer National President-elect, Joshua Amuofu, and Pioneer National General Secretary-elect, Alao Toheeb.

They urged Tinubu to intervene and direct the relevant government authorities to conclude the employment process, recalling that approval for their immediate absorption into the Federal Civil Service was formally communicated in June 2026.

“Four months after that directive, we are yet to be engaged or offered employment, while the process continues to be delayed by administrative explanations and unresolved procedures,” the letter stated.

The association said the delay had affected members’ livelihoods, families and professional plans. It added that some fellows had resigned from previous employment, declined other job opportunities and committed personal resources because they expected to be absorbed into the civil service.

“Some resigned from previous employment, declined other opportunities, and invested their personal resources in good faith, believing in the promise of a better future through public service,” the fellows said.

They expressed concern that the prolonged uncertainty was turning the optimism generated by the President’s approval into disappointment.

“Our Renewed Hope, which your leadership inspired and which your approval further strengthened, is now being toyed with by the continued delay in implementing the very decision that gave us reason to look forward to a better future,” the association said.

The fellows stressed that their appeal was not for a fresh commitment but for the implementation of an existing presidential approval.

“Your Excellency, we are not asking for a new promise, but for the fulfilment of an approval already granted,” they stated.

They asked Tinubu to issue an Executive Order or another appropriate presidential directive to the relevant ministries, departments and agencies, including the Federal Civil Service Commission, to accelerate the process and ensure that appointment letters are issued to all eligible members.

The association said its members remained willing to contribute to the development of Nigeria’s health sector while serving in the Federal Civil Service.

The appeal comes about 20 months after Tinubu announced the automatic employment of the fellows at the launch of the National Health Fellowship Programme on March 6, 2025.

At the event, held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, the President told participants, “You are hired.”

The fellows were selected from Nigeria’s 774 local government areas under a Federal Ministry of Health initiative aimed at strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, had described them as the best candidates selected from more than 360,000 applicants.

THE ISSUES

The delay highlights the gap between the announcement of a government employment commitment and the administrative steps required to implement it.

For the fellows, the uncertainty has practical consequences, particularly for those who say they gave up existing jobs and other opportunities in expectation of the promised appointments.

The association’s appeal also places attention on the role of government agencies responsible for processing and formalising the employment. Although the fellows say presidential approval was communicated in June, they have not received appointment letters.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Four months after that directive, we are yet to be engaged or offered employment, while the process continues to be delayed by administrative explanations and unresolved procedures,” the National Health Fellows Alumni Association of Nigeria stated in its October 29 letter.

“Your Excellency, we are not asking for a new promise, but for the fulfilment of an approval already granted,” the association added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The fellows are seeking presidential intervention through an Executive Order or another directive to the relevant government agencies.

The immediate issue is whether the Federal Civil Service Commission and other responsible authorities will complete the employment process and issue appointment letters to eligible members.

BOTTOM LINE

The 774 health fellows say they are still waiting for the Federal Civil Service appointments promised by Tinubu, despite an approval communicated in June. Their appeal is for the government to translate that commitment into formal employment.