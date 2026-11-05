China calls for balanced global trade, urges wider market access and investment

KEY POINTS

China has called for a more balanced global trading system built on shared prosperity, open markets and investment cooperation.

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said China’s imports grew by 22.3 per cent in the first three quarters of 2026.

Gabon invited Chinese investors to explore opportunities in its industrialisation and economic diversification drive.

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo urged countries to measure trade by its impact on jobs, poverty reduction and sustainability.

The Ninth China International Import Expo attracted participants from 162 countries, regions and international organisations.

MAIN STORY

China has called for a more balanced global trading system that expands market access, strengthens investment cooperation and distributes the benefits of international trade more widely.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang made the call on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the Ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Speaking under the theme, “New Era, Shared Future,” Ding said countries needed to create more economic opportunities through cooperation rather than resort to protectionism, unilateralism and restrictive trade policies.

He advocated expanding global economic opportunities through open markets, stronger industrial integration, technological innovation and international dialogue.

Ding said China’s commitment to increasing imports and opening its consumer market reflected its support for inclusive economic globalisation. He disclosed that the country’s imports grew by 22.3 per cent in the first three quarters of 2026, nearly six percentage points above export growth.

He added that China had ranked second globally in import goods volume for 17 consecutive years, making it a major export destination for nearly 80 countries.

The Vice Premier also highlighted China’s trade liberalisation measures, including reducing its average tariff level to 7.3 per cent and introducing a zero-tariff policy for eligible African countries.

He said the country had removed all foreign investment access restrictions in manufacturing while expanding openness in services trade and cross-border data flows.

The call for stronger trade cooperation also featured in remarks by Austrian Chancellor Christian Stöcker, who advocated deeper economic engagement between China and Europe, alongside fair competition and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Stöcker said more than 650 Austrian companies were operating successfully in China, describing the country as Austria’s most important trading partner in Asia.

He maintained that economic openness was essential to prosperity and urged countries to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue rather than allow disagreements to weaken international relationships.

Gabonese President Brice Nguema also used the platform to attract Chinese investment, inviting businesses from the country to participate in Gabon’s industrialisation and economic diversification efforts.

He identified opportunities in timber, manganese, iron ore, agriculture, energy, digital infrastructure, renewable energy and local pharmaceutical production.

Nguema said Gabon was prioritising the domestic processing of raw materials to strengthen local value chains, create jobs and accelerate economic transformation.

He also highlighted the Enghok Special Economic Zone, investment incentives, political stability and the country’s Atlantic coastline as advantages for international businesses considering investment.

While the leaders focused on trade expansion and investment, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Alexander De Croo argued that the success of international trade should also be assessed by its contribution to employment, poverty reduction and environmental sustainability.

De Croo said access to international markets alone would not enable developing countries to compete effectively without productive capacity, domestic industrial development, skills acquisition and technology transfer.

He warned that approximately 1.2 billion young people would enter the global labour market within 15 years, creating an urgent need for genuine employment opportunities and economic security.

He urged governments and businesses to ensure that trade created decent livelihoods, empowered women and girls, reduced greenhouse-gas emissions and expanded opportunities for younger generations.

The contributions of the four leaders highlighted the need to connect trade expansion with industrial development, employment and broader economic benefits, particularly for developing countries seeking to strengthen their productive capacity.

THE ISSUES

The discussions at the expo point to a central challenge in global trade: expanding access to international markets does not automatically translate into stronger domestic industries or better living conditions.

For developing economies, including African countries, the benefits of trade depend partly on their ability to process raw materials, build local production capacity, acquire technology and create jobs.

Gabon’s pitch for investment in domestic processing reflects this challenge, while De Croo’s remarks highlight the importance of ensuring that increased commercial activity produces wider economic and social benefits.

China’s emphasis on imports and lower trade barriers also raises the importance of market access for countries seeking to expand exports and attract investment.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Economic openness remained fundamental to prosperity.” – Christian Stöcker, Austrian Chancellor.

“Differences should be addressed through constructive dialogue rather than allowed to undermine international relationships.” – Christian Stöcker, Austrian Chancellor.

“Trade success should be measured beyond commercial volumes, particularly by its impact on jobs, poverty reduction and sustainability.” – Alexander De Croo, UNDP Administrator.

WHAT’S NEXT

The expo will run from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, providing a platform for participating countries, businesses and international organisations to showcase products, explore investment opportunities and strengthen trade relationships.

NAN reports that the event attracted participants from 162 countries, regions and international organisations.

The exhibition covers 440,000 square metres and features more than 4,142 overseas exhibitors, 480 debut products and technology companies, 300 Fortune Global leaders and 500 industry captains.

BOTTOM LINE

The Ninth CIIE has placed market access, investment and industrial cooperation at the centre of discussions on global trade. However, the challenge for participating developing economies will be turning those opportunities into stronger local industries, employment and sustainable economic growth.