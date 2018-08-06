700 Women Converge to Develop Blueprint for Women in Digital Age

About 700 women and girls from different fields will converge in Lagos on Aug. 30 to chart a way for the Nigerian woman’s future in the digital age.

The meeting tagged, “Nigeria Women Digital Summit and Awards, was designed to highlight opportunities available to women in the 21st century to accelerate progress.

The Center for Cyber Awareness and Development (CECAD), organisers of the summit, said in a statement that it would also provide an opportunity to identify Nigerian women who maximised opportunities offered by the digital age to improve their communities.

According to the CECAD Executive Director, Dr Bayero Agabi, the summit would have the theme: “Harnessing Opportunities of the Digital Age”.

Agabi said that the 21st century was witnessing information explosion, where science, technology and innovation would no longer be treated as stand-alone but integral parts of human existence, transforming lives and businesses.

The CECAD executive director said that the summit participants would review current trends in entrepreneurship, healthcare, politics, businesses, agriculture, social and family lives with regards to how well they had fared in the knowledge economy, using technology.

He said that the summit would also provide an opportunity to understand better, the position of women in the economy and society being transformed by digital technologies.

He added that the participants would proffer solutions to some problems limiting women from maximising opportunities in the new age.

Agabi noted that women worldwide faced challenges even in the face of opportunities offered by technology.

He said that issues to be addressed at the summit would include digital gender divide, systematic under-representation in top executive positions, and discrimination in employment, especially in science and technology-related fields.

CECAD is an advocacy, training and public education non-governmental organisation, established in 2015.

It promotes cyber responsibility.