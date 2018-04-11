Tuface Expresses Interest to Run for Public Office

One of Nigeria’s best musical export Mr Innocent Idibia, also known as Tuface, has stated his interest in joining the Nigerian political scene. This act is coming in the spate of the #NotTooYoungToRun campaign.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it is high time young and good people get involved in politics.

Although he did not state which political party and the political office he will be vying for, the award-winning musician said that the time for him to pick up a form is fast approaching.

“Politics affects everything I do. So, I am definitely going to be interested in politics. I will soon participate as a contestant and speak the truth at all times. I hope and pray that good men will rise up and make a difference in this country because we need more patriotic people in all aspects of life,” he said.

Recall that he was the convener of the One Voice Nigeria campaign in February 2017. The protest was scheduled to hold on the 6th of February but was abruptly called off abruptly after his alleged arrest by the DSS.

He also used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to get involved empathically in the herdsmen and farmers clashes.

Seeking the help of the government, he said:

“This thing is going on for too long, repeating itself over and over. There has to be a solution, the victims are not goats they are humans and should be taken care of. I feel terrible not because it also happened in Benue State, where I hail from, but because it is also happening almost throughout the federation. It does not have to happen to someone you know before you speak up about it”.

On the people, he said: