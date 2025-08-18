2025/26 NPFL Season Kicks Off Friday With 20 Teams In Action

The 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season is set to begin on Friday, August 22, 2025, with 20 teams vying for glory in the nation’s top-flight football competition.

This season marks the 54th edition of the NPFL and the 36th since its professionalisation, promising fans an exciting campaign under the league’s current branding.

Defending champions Remo Stars FC will open the season against Rivers United FC at the Remo Stars Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 4:00 pm.

Notably, the new campaign will feature four privately owned clubs—the highest since 2019. These include Remo Stars, Ikorodu City, Barau FC, and Kun Khalifat.

Full List of 20 NPFL Teams for 2025/26 Season: